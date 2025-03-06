NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2025

Company announcement no. 3-25
6 March 2025

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting 2025

The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Friday, 28 March 2025, at 14:00 (CET) at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including Appendix 1 is attached.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:


Sebastian Rosborg,
Head of Investor Relations                                    
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com

Pernille Skov Korsager, Group General Counsel
 +45 20 23 32 19
pko@ntg.com

Notice to convene annual general meeting 2025 - NTG - lncluding agenda and appendix

