Snyk and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Comprehensive Application Security to Government Agencies

RESTON, Va., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Snyk, a leading developer security platform, today announced a partnership making the company’s advanced developer security platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

“By partnering with Carahsoft, we significantly enhance our ability to reach Government agencies in crucial need of comprehensive application security solutions,” said Phoebe Nerdahl, Senior Director at U.S. Public Sector, Snyk. “Our platform empowers Public Sector development teams to proactively identify and address vulnerabilities, allowing them to focus on innovation while ensuring their applications remain secure.”

The Snyk platform empowers development and security teams to remediate vulnerabilities throughout the entire application development lifecycle. By providing comprehensive coverage and security guardrails, Snyk enables Government agencies to adopt next-generation technology such as generative AI, while at the same time safeguarding against rising cybersecurity threats. Snyk promotes secure software development practices, enabling the Public Sector to deliver high-quality citizen services and ensure compliance with executive orders and industry standards.

Snyk’s solutions include continuous monitoring to quickly identify vulnerabilities, facilitate fast remediation and provide comprehensive dependency tracking, while also generating Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) to ensure transparency. The Snyk Vulnerability Database, curated by expert researchers, offers up-to-date security data to help agencies accurately identify the latest vulnerabilities.

“Agencies face increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, and further enhancing their application security is critical,” said Rich Savage, Sales Director for DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “Snyk’s platform equips developers and application security teams with the necessary tools to secure their applications from the outset. These solutions are made available through our reseller partners, strengthening our portfolio of solutions for the Public Sector.”

