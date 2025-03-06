Splashtop Recognized as a 2025 GetApp Category Leader for MSP Software

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, has been named a Category Leader in the 2025 GetApp Report for Managed Service Provider (MSP) Software. This recognition is based on verified user feedback and demonstrates Splashtop’s dedication to equipping MSPs with powerful yet cost-effective tools. Its solutions simplify remote IT management, enhance security, and improve service delivery for 40,000 MSPs globally.

GetApp, a trusted software comparison and review platform, evaluates and rates software based on five key criteria for its Category Leaders: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend. Splashtop’s score of 90 out of 100 serves as a proof point, validating its ability to meet the evolving needs of MSPs.

Helping MSPs Overcome IT Management Challenges

MSPs operate in a rapidly shifting IT landscape, where client expectations for fast, seamless support are higher than ever. Managing diverse IT environments, ensuring security compliance, and keeping costs under control are constant concerns. Many MSPs are looking for scalable, cost-effective solutions that allow them to respond quickly to IT issues while maintaining strong security and service levels.

Splashtop helps MSPs tackle these challenges by providing a fast, reliable remote access and support platform that enables technicians to resolve IT issues in real time, reducing downtime, increasing efficiency, and strengthening client trust. With broad device support, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebook, MSPs can assist their clients anytime, anywhere, without costly infrastructure upgrades. In addition, strong security features—such as multi-factor authentication, device trust, and encryption—give MSPs confidence in protecting their clients’ IT environments.

"MSPs operate on razor thin margins with an increasing need for gains in security, efficiency, and cost while ensuring their clients’ systems remain operational and secure," said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Splashtop. "We recognize these challenges and are committed to delivering affordable solutions that simplify and automate remote IT management without compromising security or performance. We are focused on helping MSPs work smarter, respond faster, and scale their businesses with confidence."

Customer-Driven Recognition

Splashtop’s ranking in the 2025 GetApp Category Leaders Report is backed by positive feedback from IT professionals who use its platform daily.

"Easy to deploy, access and use. Splashtop really is a must-have remote agent for MSP's regardless of size.” – Andrew M., Information Technology and Services, 1-10 employees

Splashtop is critical for our remote support solutions and has never failed us even in the most strenuous situations. Splashtop is very responsive and never glitchy or choppy.” – Kyle S., Information Technology and Services, 51-200 employees

“Splashtop we have used for many years and it has a really easy deployment along with being updated frequently, all the standard features plus a few extras are included out the box.” – Aaron F., Information Technology and Services, 51-200 employees

IT and MSP professionals looking for a high-performance, cost-effective remote access and support solution can learn more at www.splashtop.com. Start a free trial or request a personalized demo today.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. www.splashtop.com