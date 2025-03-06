Beer Institute Releases January 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

WASHINGTON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of taxable removals shipments by beer brewers for January 2025:
The January 2025 estimate of 10,550,000 barrels, for a decrease of 8.7% compared to January 2024 removals of 11,551,511.
|Taxable Removals - TTB
|(31 Gallon Barrels)
|Month
|2024
|2025
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|11,551,511
|10,550,000
|-8.7%
|-1,001,511
|YTD
|11,551,511
|10,550,000
|-8.7%
|-1,001,511
|Taxable Removals - TTB
|(31 Gallon Barrels)
|Month
|2023
|2024
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|11,229,872
|11,551,511
|2.9%
|321,639
|February
|11,045,637
|12,104,263
|9.6%
|1,058,626
|March
|14,750,683
|12,414,404
|-15.8%
|-2,336,279
|April
|12,870,473
|12,454,150
|-3.2%
|-416,323
|May
|12,779,155
|13,530,780
|5.9%
|751,625
|June
|15,188,694
|14,271,114
|-6.0%
|-917,580
|July
|13,271,422
|12,695,966
|-4.3%
|-575,456
|August
|14,099,932
|12,996,999
|-7.8%
|-1,102,933
|September
|13,106,386
|11,968,258
|-8.7%
|-1,138,128
|October
|11,273,866
|11,390,324
|1.0%
|116,458
|November
|10,795,052
|10,331,421
|-4.3%
|-463,631
|December
|11,702,846
|11,245,933
|-3.9%
|-456,913
|YTD
|152,114,018
|146,955,123
|-3.4%
|-5,158,895
The February 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on April 3, 2025.
