Beer Institute Releases January 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

WASHINGTON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of taxable removals shipments by beer brewers for January 2025:

The January 2025 estimate of 10,550,000 barrels, for a decrease of 8.7% compared to January 2024 removals of 11,551,511 .

Taxable Removals - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,551,511 10,550,000 -8.7% -1,001,511 YTD 11,551,511 10,550,000 -8.7% -1,001,511

Taxable Removals - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2023 2024 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,229,872 11,551,511 2.9% 321,639 February 11,045,637 12,104,263 9.6% 1,058,626 March 14,750,683 12,414,404 -15.8% -2,336,279 April 12,870,473 12,454,150 -3.2% -416,323 May 12,779,155 13,530,780 5.9% 751,625 June 15,188,694 14,271,114 -6.0% -917,580 July 13,271,422 12,695,966 -4.3% -575,456 August 14,099,932 12,996,999 -7.8% -1,102,933 September 13,106,386 11,968,258 -8.7% -1,138,128 October 11,273,866 11,390,324 1.0% 116,458 November 10,795,052 10,331,421 -4.3% -463,631 December 11,702,846 11,245,933 -3.9% -456,913 YTD 152,114,018 146,955,123 -3.4% -5,158,895

The February 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on April 3, 2025.

