DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of New Era Enterprises, Inc., which includes New Era Life Insurance Company, New Era Life Insurance Company of the Midwest, and Life of America Insurance Company (collectively, “New Era”) Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at New Era Enterprises, Inc., which includes New Era Life Insurance Company, New Era Life Insurance Company of the Midwest, and Life of America Insurance Company, (“New Era”). New Era learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about December 18, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About New Era Enterprises, Inc.

What happened?

On or around December 18, 2024, New Era became aware of suspicious activity on its network. New Era launched an investigation, which revealed that between December 9 and December 18, 2024, an unauthorized third party had accessed the personal data of policyholders and/or their beneficiaries, independent agents, and New Era employees.

What types of information was stolen?

The personal information that may have been compromised includes:

Names

Social Security Numbers

Financial Account Numbers

Addresses

Dates of Birth

Medical Treatment/Diagnosis Information

Health Insurance Policy Numbers

Medicare Identification Numbers

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning New Era, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the New Era data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

