Raw Garden Introduces Sprout™ Vape, Pioneering Terpene-Safe Plastic for Cannabis Hardware

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw Garden, California’s leader in clean cannabis for over a decade, has developed a Terpene-Safe solution for the all-new Sprout ™ all-in-one cannabis vape. This breakthrough underscores Raw Garden’s unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and sustainability while setting a new industry standard for safer vaping materials. Sprout™ is the latest addition to Raw Garden’s lineup of clean, single-source cannabis products, which includes concentrates, infused pre-rolls, and vapes.

When Raw Garden’s in-house testing revealed potential health risks from the interaction between their terpene-rich cannabis oils and PCTG — a plastic commonly used in vape hardware — they set out to find a safer alternative. Working with their manufacturing partner Ispire Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR) they identified PA12, a durable, terpene-safe plastic that resists heat and prolonged exposure to cannabis oils without degrading.





Despite having already produced 300,000 units, the two companies boldly decided to discard over $1 million in inventory rather than compromise consumer safety.

“We thoroughly test all our products above what is required, and our heat testing showed that PCTG plastic became cloudy and corroded when exposed to our cannabis oils and heat. We felt it was highly likely that this degradation could lead to plastic particles being inhaled,” said Thomas Martin, CEO of Raw Garden. “The risk to our customers was too high, so we delayed the launch of Sprout until we found a safer solution.”

Beyond ensuring Spout’s safety, Raw Garden is sharing its findings industry-wide. To promote safer vape technology, the company has opted not to patent this innovation, allowing other brands to adopt this safer material freely. They are also working with Ispire to create a consortium to work on vape safety through innovation. With this initiative, Raw Garden is not just improving its own products but pioneering a movement toward greater safety and transparency in the cannabis vaping industry.

About the Sprout™ Vape

Raw Garden’s new Sprout™ vape is produced in small batches using hand-selected cannabis, ensuring each release meets the highest standards for flavor, quality, and purity. Made with 100% single-source cannabis—with no additives, fillers, or artificial flavors—every strain retains its natural terpenes, aromas, and cannabinoids, delivering a full-spectrum, true-to-plant experience.

Designed for convenience and portability, Sprout™ measures just 1.5” x 2.25”, making it compact enough to fit in any pocket or palm. It also features an anti-clog design with an overflow chamber that pulls excess oil and vapor away from the mouthpiece, preventing buildup and blocked pulls. The chamber is made from terpene-safe PA12 plastic.

Sprout™ is available in two of Raw Garden’s industry-leading formulations:

Live Sauce – For the full plant experience.

Refined Live Resin – For maximum THC potency

Sprout™ also offers three heat modes, fine-tuned by the Raw Garden team for optimal flavor and potency:

Low (2V): Peak flavor

Medium (2.3V): Balanced flavor and potency

High (2.6V): Strongest hit—ideal for experienced users



Sprout™ will be available at select California retailers starting March 8th. Raw Garden products can be found in over 800 retail locations throughout the state.

About Raw Garden

Raw Garden has been the leading producer of clean cannabis in California for over fifteen years. Its products are made from 100% single-source cannabis flower—no additives, harsh chemicals, or artificial flavors—grown outdoors in sunny Central California. The company uses entirely organic, Clean Green-certified farming techniques and ECCO-certified practices and upholds the highest standards of transparency. All lab results are freely available at www.rawgarden.farm .

In 2024, Raw Garden became a co-founding member of ECCO , an independent organization that provides third-party testing and certification for compliance with safety, quality, and environmental standards. By earning ECCO certification, brands and retailers demonstrate their commitment to consumer safety, product excellence, and environmental responsibility.

Since 2015, Raw Garden has been Clean Green Certified , the world’s leading cannabis certification. Since cannabis isn’t federally recognized as an agricultural crop, this certification is the closest equivalent to organic standards.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company’s operating subsidiaries own or license more than 400 patents worldwide. Ispire’s branded e-cigarette products are marketed under the Aspire name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People’s Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company also engages in original design manufacture (ODM) relationships with e-cigarette brands and retailers worldwide. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an ODM basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware in the US, Europe and South Africa and it recently commenced marketing activities and customer engagement in Canada and Latin America. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

