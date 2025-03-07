Press release

Atos launches a reverse stock split

Paris, France - March 7, 2025. – Atos SE (the “Company”) announces the implementation of a reverse stock split of the shares comprising its share capital, through the exchange of 10,000 old shares of €0.0001 par value for 1 new share of €1.00 par value.

Given the number of Atos shares issued during the capital increases carried out as part of the Company’s accelerated safeguard plan and the low share value, the reverse stock split aims to restore a normal number of shares, reduce share price volatility and support a new stock market dynamic.

The reverse stock split is a purely technical exchange transaction with no direct impact on the total value of the Company’s shares held by each shareholder.

For example, for a shareholder holding 30,000 shares before the operation:

Before the reverse stock split



(until April 23, 2025) After the reverse stock split



(from April 24, 2025) Number of shares 30,000 3 Indicative value of the share (1) €0.0049 €49 Portfolio value (2) €147 €147

(1) Value at the close of trading on March 6, 2025.

(2) Excluding price fluctuations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) relating to the reverse stock split are available on the Company’s website in the “Investors” section.

Main terms and conditions of the reverse stock split

Following delegation of powers by the shareholders’ combined General Meeting of January 31, 2025 (29th resolution), the Board of Directors, at its meeting on March 6, 2025, decided on the terms and conditions of the reverse stock split, which are detailed below.

Start date of the reverse stock split operations : March 25, 2025.





: March 25, 2025. Effective date of the reverse stock split : April 24, 2025.





: April 24, 2025. Basis of the reverse stock split : exchange of 10,000 ordinary shares with a par value of 0.0001 euro each for 1 new share with a par value of 1 euro and current dividend rights.





: exchange of 10,000 ordinary shares with a par value of 0.0001 euro each for 1 new share with a par value of 1 euro and current dividend rights. Number of old shares subject to the reverse stock split : 190,229,952,668 shares with a par value of 0.0001 euro. 1





: 190,229,952,668 shares with a par value of 0.0001 euro. Number of new shares to be issued as a result of the reverse stock split : 19,022,995 shares with a par value of 1 euro. 1





: 19,022,995 shares with a par value of 1 euro. Exchange period : 30 days from the start date of the reverse stock split, i.e. from March 25 (inclusive) to April 23, 2025 (inclusive).





: 30 days from the start date of the reverse stock split, i.e. from March 25 (inclusive) to April 23, 2025 (inclusive). Whole shares : the conversion of old shares into new shares will be carried out automatically (procédure d’office).





: the conversion of old shares into new shares will be carried out automatically (procédure d’office). Fractional shares: shareholders who do not hold a number of old shares corresponding to a whole number of new shares must personally purchase or sell fractional old shares, in order to obtain a multiple of 10,000 until April 23, 2025 inclusive.





After this period, shareholders who have not been able to obtain a number of shares that is a multiple of 10,000 will be compensated by their financial intermediary in accordance with Articles L. 228-6-1 and R. 228-12 of the French Commercial Code and market practice.

Old shares that have not been consolidated will be delisted at the end of the reverse stock split period.

Rights attached to the shares : the new shares will carry immediate voting rights. At the end of the reverse split period, shares that have not been consolidated will lose their voting rights and will no longer be included in the calculation of the quorum, and their rights to future dividends will be suspended.





: the new shares will carry immediate voting rights. At the end of the reverse split period, shares that have not been consolidated will lose their voting rights and will no longer be included in the calculation of the quorum, and their rights to future dividends will be suspended. Centralization: all transactions relating to the reverse stock split will be carried out by Société Générale Securities Services, 32 rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, appointed as agent for the centralization of reverse stock split transactions.





Pursuant to Articles L. 228-6-1 and R. 228-12 of the French Commercial Code and in accordance with the decision of the Board of Directors held on March 6, 2025, at the end of a period of thirty days from March 25, 2025, the new shares that could not be allocated individually and correspond to fractional rights will be sold on the stock market by the account holders, and the proceeds of the sale will be allocated in proportion to the fractional rights of each rights holder.

The old shares subject to the reverse stock split will be admitted to trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris under ISIN code FR0000051732, until the last day of trading on April 23, 2025. The new shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be admitted to trading on the Euronext regulated market in Paris from April 24, 2025, the first day of trading, under ISIN code FR001400X2S4.

Suspension of the exercise of securities giving access to the share capital : the exercise of share subscription warrants issued by the Company (the “ BSA ”) is suspended from March 17, 2025 to April 27, 2025 (inclusive).





: the exercise of share subscription warrants issued by the Company (the “ ”) is suspended from March 17, 2025 to April 27, 2025 (inclusive). Adjustment of the exercise parity for BSA and free share allocation rights: following the reverse stock split, the BSA exercise parity and free share allocation rights under the Company’s current free share allocation plans will be adjusted to take account of the reverse stock split, in accordance with the terms and conditions applicable to each of the instruments concerned.





A notice of reverse stock split and suspension of the right to exercise share subscription warrants will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on March 10, 2025.

Reverse stock split indicative timetable

March 10, 2025 Publication of the notice of reverse stock split in the BALO and of the notice of suspension of share subscription warrants (BSA) March 17, 2025 Start of the period of suspension of exercise of the BSA March 25 to April 23, 2025 Exchange period: shareholders can buy and sell shares to manage fractional shares From March 26, 2025 Suspension of DSS (Deferred Settlement Service) for old shares April 23, 2025 Last day of the exchange period and last trading day for old shares April 24, 2025 Effective date of the reverse stock split and first day of trading of the new shares April 24 to May 25, 2025 Compensation period for shareholders with fractional rights through their financial intermediaries April 28, 2025 Restart of the period of suspension of exercise of the BSA

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 78,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 68 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations: David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net | +33 6 28 51 45 96

Sofiane El Amri | investors@atos.net | +33 6 29 34 85 67

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

1 The number of shares resulting from the reverse stock split may be adjusted in the event that holders of securities giving access to the share capital exercise their rights outside the period of suspension of their right to do so. The definitive number of shares resulting from the reverse split will be recorded by the Board of Directors or by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at the end of the reverse split.

Attachment