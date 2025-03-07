Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 62 692 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025:



Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 27 February 2025 Euronext Brussels







—

MTF CBOE







—

MTF Turquoise







—

MTF Aquis







— 28 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 5 930 34.50 35.28 33.38 204 585

MTF CBOE 5 649 34.48 35.32 33.22 194 778

MTF Turquoise 1 134 34.52 35.12 33.38 39 146

MTF Aquis 617 34.59 35.18 33.68 21 342 3 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 266 35.16 35.48 34.48 255 473

MTF CBOE 6 534 35.16 35.48 34.72 229 735

MTF Turquoise 1 384 35.20 35.44 35.00 48 717

MTF Aquis 796 35.21 35.44 34.94 28 027 4 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 504 32.93 34.28 32.12 247 107

MTF CBOE 6 652 32.91 34.18 32.20 218 917

MTF Turquoise 1 410 33.28 34.10 33.12 46 925

MTF Aquis 802 33.22 33.86 33.10 26 642 5 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 013 33.57 34.00 33.24 268 996

MTF CBOE 6 839 33.57 33.94 33.26 229 585

MTF Turquoise 1 376 33.58 33.94 33.28 46 206

MTF Aquis 786 33.55 33.92 33.28 26 370 Total

62 692 34.02 35.48 32.12 2 132 551

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 000 shares during the period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 10 269 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 February 2025 to 5 March 2025:



Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 February 2025 600 34.21 34.36 34.10 20 526 28 February 2025 2 400 33.52 33.60 33.20 80 448 3 March 2025 1 400 34.79 35.20 34.20 48 706 4 March 2025 2 400 33.42 34.24 32.60 80 208 5 March 2025 200 33.30 33.30 33.30 6 660 Total 7 000





236 548







Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 February 2025 2 000 34.48 34.70 34.30 68 960 28 February 2025 3 169 34.42 35.20 33.80 109 077 3 March 2025 1 500 35.27 35.50 35.00 52 905 4 March 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 5 March 2025 3 600 33.46 33.90 32.80 120 456 Total 10 269





351 398

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 833 shares.

On 5 March 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 655 118 own shares, or 4.89% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

