Stansberry Asset Management Marks 2-Year Anniversary of Tactical Select Portfolio

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stansberry Asset Management (SAM), an independent, registered investment advisor, celebrates the two-year anniversary of the SAM Tactical Select portfolio, highlighting the strong performance and adaptability the strategy has delivered for clients in a rapidly changing market environment.

Launched in 2023, Tactical Select distinguishes itself by integrating SAM’s fundamental, qualitative investment process with the precision of a proprietary blend of analytical tools. SAM then further refines the list of investable securities through comprehensive quantitative screening that includes tools from TradeSmith Finance™. This isn't just about running numbers; it's about validating high-conviction investment ideas through rigorous, data-driven analysis. Unlike traditional tactical strategies, Tactical Select requires every potential investment to first pass SAM's rigorous fundamental analysis. Only SAM’s favorite fundamental ideas are eligible as a potential Tactical Select investment. SAM then further refines the list of investable securities through comprehensive quantitative screening. This dual-layered approach ensures a portfolio built on both deep qualitative insight and statistically validated opportunities.

The portfolio is updated as new investment opportunities are identified, with each potential addition undergoing the same rigorous screening process. Existing positions are also closely monitored, both fundamentally and using a set of quantitative risk metrics to help identify when an investment may no longer meet the portfolio’s criteria. Positions are trimmed or removed as necessary to maintain alignment with the portfolio’s disciplined, opportunity-focused approach.

The portfolio’s overall exposure — how fully invested or defensive it is at any given time — is also guided by both top-down macroeconomic analysis as well as ongoing quantitative assessment of broader market conditions, allowing for reduced exposure during periods of heightened risk and more full participation in favorable environments.

“Tactical Select was designed to bring our clients an innovative solution. It starts with the deep research SAM is known for and is enhanced by the power of data-driven insights,” said Austin Root, Chief Investment Officer at Stansberry Asset Management. “The strategy’s strong performance over the past two years demonstrates the value of overlaying a disciplined quantitative process with our thoughtful, fundamental investment selection — helping us manage risk and capture opportunities in real time.”

Since its inception, the Tactical Select portfolio has delivered strong performance for clients, achieving a net total return of 38.67% as of January 31, 2025. This represents outperformance of 14.65% compared to its S&P 500 Equal Weight benchmark. This track record highlights the value of incorporating quantitative insights with nimble, tactical decision-making to help clients pursue growth while proactively managing risk. For additional information on the calculation of performance, including important disclosures, please click HERE.

As a firm focused on informed, active management, SAM remains committed to delivering innovative investment strategies that align with clients’ long-term financial goals. The Tactical Select portfolio highlights SAM’s ongoing efforts to expand our solutions, anticipate client needs, and deliver forward-thinking investment strategies.

For more information about the Tactical Select portfolio and SAM’s broader suite of investment strategies, please visit our website at www.stansberryam.com.