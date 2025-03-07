Tissue Engineering Market Size to Hit USD 56.2 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Advancements in Regenerative Medicine

Pune, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tissue Engineering Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The global Tissue Engineering Market was worth USD 16.8 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 56.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period (2024-2032). This soaring expansion is justified broadly by high demand for regenerative medication, increasing elderly residents, and tremendous discoveries in tissue scientific process.

The increase in the burden of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal diseases and cancer together with the limitation of conventional organ transplantation create a great need for tissue engineering applications. Likewise, the market growth is further propelled by the transition toward personalized medicine.





Tissue engineering is a promising field that combines cells, biomaterials and growth factors to create living tissues and organs. Recent international and national progress in this area has been made possible by:

Scientific Advancements: New and improved biomaterials and scaffolding technologies are allowing the development of engineered tissues that enable functional regeneration.

Development of Stem Cell and Gene Editing: Many advancements have been made in the field of stem cell research and gene editing technology, leading to rapid development and application of tissue engineering solution.

This is another step how far we have come in the field of 3D bioprinting from being a complex unfamiliar process to develop complex tissues with precise cellular organization to expand their range of applications from organ regeneration to wound healing.

Segment Insights

By Application

Orthopaedics, Musculoskeletal and Spine

This segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.7 in 2023, owing to the rise in occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders. Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are becoming increasingly common leading to a move to tissue engineering for a suitable replacement therapy. The launch of next-generation cellular allograft delivery device for minimally invasive surgery from LifeNet Health, ViviGen MIS in October 2022 has provided great potential for improving clinical outcomes in this product segment.

Cardiology and Vascular:

The highest growth rate of 25.9% in the forecast period is expected from the cardiology and vascular segment. This rapid growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and increasing focus toward stem cell therapies for regeneration of cardiac tissues. Growing applications of gene therapy, next generation biologics and small molecules are advancing this area, and new tissue regeneration technologies hold promise for myocardial infact, peripheral artery disease, and other heart diseases.

Regional Analysis

North America:

North America dominated the tissue engineering market in 2023, owing to a well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced technology, & large research funding. In the United States, home to a number of major industry players, this market is evolving with the demand for innovative regenerative medicine and biomaterials, and the burdens of summarized chronic diseases and demographic occur expanded further379.

Asia-Pacific:

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest growth rate, due to rising healthcare expenditure, a large number of clinical trials, and rapid uptake of emerging technologies. Emerging markets in countries like China and India, especially with improved healthcare infrastructure s, strong public awareness, and high levels of regenerative medicine research and development funding is also adding to the market growth.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Organogenesis Inc. (Apligraf, Dermagraft)

(Apligraf, Dermagraft) Allergan (an AbbVie Company) (Juvederm Voluma XC, Alloderm Regenerative Tissue Matrix)

(an AbbVie Company) (Juvederm Voluma XC, Alloderm Regenerative Tissue Matrix) Integra LifeSciences Corporation (Integra Dermal Regeneration Template, NeuraGen Nerve Guide)

(Integra Dermal Regeneration Template, NeuraGen Nerve Guide) Medtronic (INFUSE Bone Graft, NuVent EM Sinus Dilation System)

(INFUSE Bone Graft, NuVent EM Sinus Dilation System) Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (Trabecular Metal Bone Void Filler, Grafton, Demineralized Bone Matrix)

(Trabecular Metal Bone Void Filler, Grafton, Demineralized Bone Matrix) Stryker Corporation (Vitoss Bone Graft Substitute, HydroSet Injectable Bone Substitute)

(Vitoss Bone Graft Substitute, HydroSet Injectable Bone Substitute) MiMedx Group, Inc. (EpiFix Amniotic Membrane Allograft, AmnioFix Injectable Amniotic Tissue Matrix)

(EpiFix Amniotic Membrane Allograft, AmnioFix Injectable Amniotic Tissue Matrix) Baxter International Inc . (Tisseel Fibrin Sealant, Actifuse Bone Graft Substitute)

. (Tisseel Fibrin Sealant, Actifuse Bone Graft Substitute) Cook Biotech Incorporated (OASIS Wound Matrix, Surgisis Biodesign Hernia Graft)

(OASIS Wound Matrix, Surgisis Biodesign Hernia Graft) Vericel Corporation (MACI Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes, Epicel Cultured Epidermal Autografts)

(MACI Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes, Epicel Cultured Epidermal Autografts) Acelity (now part of 3M) (GRAFTJACKET Regenerative Tissue Matrix, V.A.C. Therapy Systems)

(now part of 3M) (GRAFTJACKET Regenerative Tissue Matrix, V.A.C. Therapy Systems) Smith & Nephew plc (PICO Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, RENASYS Foam Dressing Kit)

(PICO Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, RENASYS Foam Dressing Kit) LifeNet Health (OsteoCleanse Demineralized Bone Matrix, DermACELL Regenerative Tissue Matrix)

(OsteoCleanse Demineralized Bone Matrix, DermACELL Regenerative Tissue Matrix) Orthofix Medical Inc. (Trinity ELITE Cellular Bone Allograft, OsteoCove Demineralized Bone Matrix)

(Trinity ELITE Cellular Bone Allograft, OsteoCove Demineralized Bone Matrix) ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (X-Series BioArchive System, PXP Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate System)

(X-Series BioArchive System, PXP Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate System) Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (Celution System, PureGraft System)

(Celution System, PureGraft System) CollPlant Biotechnologies (rhCollagen-based BioInk for 3D Printing, VergenixSTR)

(rhCollagen-based BioInk for 3D Printing, VergenixSTR) Advanced BioMatrix, Inc . (PureCol Collagen Solutions, HyStem Hydrogel Kits)

. (PureCol Collagen Solutions, HyStem Hydrogel Kits) Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (RX1 Bioprinting Platform, Tissue-Specific BioInks)

(RX1 Bioprinting Platform, Tissue-Specific BioInks) TissueTech Inc. (AmnioBand Membrane, BioDfactor Injectable Allograft)

Recent Developments

April 2024: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. announced PuraPly AM, aninnovative wound care product offering clinical improvements in healing outcomes for chronic wounds.

In June 2024, Sartorius AG and BICO entered a joint strategic partnership to build connectivity between digital and bioprinting technologies to accelerate development of 3D-printed tissues for potential therapeutic applications.

In July 2024, Tissue Regeneration Technologies LLC launched a bioengineered vascular graft, offering superior durability and biocompatibility for cardiovascular surgeries, thereby addressing the growing demand for effective vascular interventions.





