Livestock Monitoring Market Size to Surpass USD 6.40 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Adoption of Smart Farming Technologies | SNS Insider

Austin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livestock Monitoring Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Livestock Monitoring Market size was USD 2.78 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.40 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.75% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Rising Adoption of Smart Technologies Drives Growth in the Livestock Monitoring Market

The market for livestock monitoring is stimulated by the increased use of smart technologies on farms. Farmers make greater use of IoT-based sensors, AI analysis, and automated tools to monitor livestock health, movement, and productivity. Decision-making through AI improves efficiency via predictive analysis and automated notifications. Advanced sensor technology allows for real-time health tracking, early detection of diseases, and preventive health care, curbing losses. Cross-technology integrated systems optimize farm operations further, driving additional market growth. With robust investments from agribusinesses and governments in intelligent farming, livestock monitoring solutions are increasingly becoming necessary for productivity, efficiency, and animal well-being, setting the market for significant growth in the next few years.

Get a Sample Report of Livestock Monitoring Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1563

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

DeLaval (VMS V300 Milking System, Herd Navigator)

(VMS V300 Milking System, Herd Navigator) GEA Farm Technologies (DairyRobot R9500, CowScout)

(DairyRobot R9500, CowScout) Afimilk Ltd. (Afimilk MCS, AfiAct II)

(Afimilk MCS, AfiAct II) Allflex Livestock Intelligence (SenseHub, RS420 Stick Reader)

(SenseHub, RS420 Stick Reader) Lely International NV (Lely Astronaut A5, Lely Vector)

(Lely Astronaut A5, Lely Vector) BouMatic (Gemini UP Milking Robot, SmartDairy Activity System)

(Gemini UP Milking Robot, SmartDairy Activity System) Nedap Livestock Management (CowControl, Pig Performance Testing)

(CowControl, Pig Performance Testing) SCR Engineers Ltd . (Heatime HR System, HealthyCow24 App)

. (Heatime HR System, HealthyCow24 App) BioChek (Poultry Immunoassay Kits, Swine PCR Kits)

(Poultry Immunoassay Kits, Swine PCR Kits) Smartbow GmbH (SMARTBOW Ear Tag, Cow Positioning System)

(SMARTBOW Ear Tag, Cow Positioning System) Milkline (ML Activity Collars, ML Rumination Sensors)

(ML Activity Collars, ML Rumination Sensors) Moocall (Moocall Calving Sensor, Moocall HEAT)

(Moocall Calving Sensor, Moocall HEAT) Dairymaster Ltd. (Swiftflo Commander, MooMonitor+)

(Swiftflo Commander, MooMonitor+) HID Global Corporation (Livestock RFID Tags, ID Card Printers)

(Livestock RFID Tags, ID Card Printers) Fancom BV (eYeGrow Pig Weighing System, Fancom Climate Controllers).

Livestock Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.78 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.75% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Type (Bovine, Poultry, Swine, Other Animals)

• By Application (Milking Management, Breeding Management, Feeding Management, Health Monitoring, Behavioral Monitoring, Other Applications) Key Drivers • Driving Growth in Livestock Monitoring Market through Automation Precision Farming and Advanced Disease Detection Solutions.



• Opportunities in Livestock Monitoring Market Grow with AI Blockchain Smart Farms and Rising Consumer Demand.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1563

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component, Hardware Dominates the Livestock Monitoring Market, While Software Poised for the Fastest Growth

Hardware segment dominate the livestock monitoring industry in 2023, capturing 40.7% of the market. This is attributed to the prevalence of necessary monitoring equipment like RFID tags, wearables, automated milking units, and GPS trackers. These hardware solutions are integral to the gathering of real-time information regarding livestock health, mobility, and productivity.

The software component is poised to experience the highest CAGR between 2024-2032 due to heightened demand for data analytics, AI-driven decision-making, and integration with the cloud. With the enormous volume of information being created through IoT devices, sophisticated software solutions are the key to predictive analytics, automated notifications, and accurate livestock management.

By Type, the Bovine Segment Dominates the Livestock Monitoring Market, While Poultry Leads Future Growth

The bovine segment dominated the largest market share of 48.2% in 2023 due to the high economic significance of dairy and beef cattle rearing. As the global demand for milk and meat continues to increase, farmers are heavily investing in intelligent monitoring solutions like RFID tagging, automated milking systems, and wearable health trackers.

The poultry segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing CAGR from 2024-2032 owing to growing consumption of poultry and demands for enhanced control over production. AI-driven disease detection, automated monitoring, and precision feeding solutions are being increasingly adopted to make poultry farming more efficient.

By Application, Milking Management Dominates Livestock Monitoring Market, While Behavioral Monitoring Grows Rapidly

Milking management held the highest market share of 21.7% in 2023, followed by the increased demand for automated milking technology in dairy farms. Robotic milking systems and IoT-enabled monitoring devices are increasingly being implemented to enhance milk production and quality.

The behavioral monitoring segment is expected to experience the quickest expansion between 2024-2032, as a result of the growing focus on animal well-being and early disease identification. AI-driven tracking systems, intelligent sensors, and predictive analytics are allowing farmers to track livestock movement, stress levels, and feeding habits in real time.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Livestock Monitoring Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1563

North America Dominates Livestock Monitoring Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominated the livestock monitoring market in 2023 with a 30.4% share as a result of the high rate of adoption of precision livestock farming technologies. The strong dairy and meat industries of the region, combined with robust government encouragement for intelligent farming, have boosted the adoption of IoT-based livestock monitoring solutions. Players like Connecterra and Allflex are leading the development of AI-driven dairy monitoring and RFID-based tracking technologies, further boosting the market in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region will be the quickest-growing region during 2024-2032, led by the growth in livestock farming across China, India, and Australia. Increasing consumption of dairy and meat products along with government and agricultural business investment in intelligent farm technologies is spurring market development. Alibaba and Stellapps are at the forefront of disrupting livestock monitoring across the region by implementing AI-enabled health monitoring and IoT-enabled farm management solutions.

Recent Development

In December 2024, DeLaval introduced the Milking Automation (MA) Series, featuring advanced automation, real-time data insights, and cloud connectivity to improve milking efficiency in dairy farms.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates

5.2 Growth Rate by Segment

5.3 Data Accuracy and Performance

5.4 Cross-Technology Use

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Livestock Monitoring Market, by Component

8. Livestock Monitoring Market, by Type

9. Livestock Monitoring Market, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on Livestock Monitoring Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/livestock-monitoring-market-1563

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.