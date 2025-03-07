LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

7 March 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company was notified on 6 March 2025 that Geoffrey Gavey, Non-Executive Director and PDMR purchased ordinary shares of NIL par value each in the Company.

Formal notification in respect of the PDMR is set out below.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated a Name Geoffrey Gavey 2 Reason for the notification a Position/Status Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities b Initial Notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a Name Foresight Group Holdings Limited b LEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (v) each place where transactions have been conducted a Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument















Identification Code Ordinary Shares of nil par value















ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76 b Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares in the Company c Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 374p 13,369 d Aggregated information







Aggregated volume







Price 13,369







£49,981.87 e Date of the Transaction 06 March 2025 f Place of the Transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) g Additional Information



