Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI:  213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
7 March 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

 (the "Company")

 Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company was notified on 6 March 2025 that Geoffrey Gavey, Non-Executive Director and PDMR purchased ordinary shares of NIL par value each in the Company.

Formal notification in respect of the PDMR is set out below.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
aName Geoffrey Gavey
2Reason for the notification
aPosition/StatusPerson Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
bInitial Notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
aName Foresight Group Holdings Limited
bLEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (v) each place where transactions have been conducted
aDescription of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

 

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares of nil par value

 

 

 

ISIN:  GG00BMD8MJ76
bNature of the transaction Acquisition of shares in the Company
cPrice(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
374p13,369
dAggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

 

Price		13,369

 

£49,981.87
eDate of the Transaction06 March 2025
fPlace of the TransactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
gAdditional Information 


