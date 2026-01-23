LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

23 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 22 January 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 38,880 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 437.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 442.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 440.315072

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,028,424 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,971,063 have voting rights and 1,376,740 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 1,390 440.50 08:33:43 LSE 962 439.00 08:34:34 LSE 119 441.50 08:54:06 LSE 198 441.50 08:54:36 LSE 198 441.00 08:55:59 LSE 599 439.50 09:17:08 LSE 639 440.00 09:37:36 LSE 940 439.50 09:38:58 LSE 1,146 440.50 09:41:28 LSE 343 440.50 09:41:33 LSE 198 440.00 09:46:08 LSE 348 440.00 10:01:05 LSE 198 440.00 10:01:11 LSE 198 440.00 10:06:06 LSE 94 439.50 10:26:35 LSE 188 439.50 10:26:35 LSE 11 439.50 10:26:35 LSE 198 440.50 10:28:36 LSE 625 441.00 10:28:47 LSE 1,057 441.50 10:30:46 LSE 1,051 440.50 10:34:10 LSE 809 441.50 10:44:09 LSE 255 441.50 10:44:12 LSE 746 441.50 10:57:37 LSE 1,084 441.50 10:57:45 LSE 198 441.50 11:06:00 LSE 206 441.00 11:11:18 LSE 250 441.00 11:11:18 LSE 628 441.00 11:11:18 LSE 1,084 440.00 11:17:56 LSE 250 439.50 11:28:54 LSE 821 439.50 11:28:54 LSE 16 439.00 11:35:45 LSE 35 439.00 11:35:45 LSE 8 439.00 11:35:45 LSE 9 439.00 11:35:45 LSE 134 439.00 11:37:00 LSE 917 439.00 11:37:00 LSE 173 437.00 12:11:46 LSE 486 438.50 12:28:29 LSE 72 440.50 12:39:50 LSE 184 440.50 12:39:50 LSE 13 440.50 12:39:50 LSE 171 440.50 12:39:51 LSE 17 440.50 12:39:51 LSE 211 440.50 12:39:52 LSE 211 440.50 12:39:52 LSE 211 440.50 12:39:52 LSE 211 440.50 12:39:52 LSE 211 440.50 12:39:52 LSE 903 440.00 12:39:52 LSE 787 440.00 12:39:53 LSE 1 440.00 12:49:51 LSE 210 440.00 12:52:33 LSE 646 440.00 12:52:33 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE 158 440.00 12:52:36 LSE 53 440.00 12:52:36 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE 945 440.00 12:52:39 LSE 385 440.00 12:52:39 LSE 172 440.00 12:52:39 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:39 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:39 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:39 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:39 LSE 211 440.00 12:52:39 LSE 21 440.00 12:52:39 LSE 631 439.50 12:53:45 LSE 337 439.50 13:41:28 LSE 196 439.50 13:58:03 LSE 1 439.50 14:04:09 LSE 33 439.50 14:04:09 LSE 15 439.50 14:04:09 LSE 191 439.50 14:06:16 LSE 176 439.50 14:10:33 LSE 53 439.50 14:10:33 LSE 184 440.00 14:20:34 LSE 556 440.00 14:20:41 LSE 906 440.50 14:29:21 LSE 930 442.50 14:35:43 LSE 930 442.50 14:36:29 LSE 262 442.50 14:36:29 LSE 385 442.50 14:36:29 LSE 544 441.00 14:43:50 LSE 261 441.00 14:43:50 LSE 42 441.00 14:43:54 LSE 196 441.00 14:49:45 LSE 127 440.50 14:58:23 LSE 171 440.50 14:58:29 LSE 335 439.00 15:24:01 LSE 140 438.50 15:38:04 LSE 220 439.00 15:45:27 LSE 46 439.00 15:45:27 LSE 34 439.50 15:55:34 LSE 109 440.00 16:12:00 LSE 7 440.00 16:12:00 LSE 80 440.00 16:14:41 LSE 263 439.50 16:24:47 LSE 455 439.50 16:24:47 LSE 177 439.50 16:27:46 LSE 34 439.50 16:27:46 LSE 143 439.50 16:27:46 LSE 255 439.50 16:28:02 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



