LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
23 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:22 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:38,880
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):437.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):442.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):440.315072

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,028,424 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,971,063 have voting rights and 1,376,740 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
1,390440.5008:33:43LSE  
962439.0008:34:34LSE  
119441.5008:54:06LSE  
198441.5008:54:36LSE  
198441.0008:55:59LSE  
599439.5009:17:08LSE  
639440.0009:37:36LSE  
940439.5009:38:58LSE  
1,146440.5009:41:28LSE  
343440.5009:41:33LSE  
198440.0009:46:08LSE  
348440.0010:01:05LSE  
198440.0010:01:11LSE  
198440.0010:06:06LSE  
94439.5010:26:35LSE  
188439.5010:26:35LSE  
11439.5010:26:35LSE  
198440.5010:28:36LSE  
625441.0010:28:47LSE  
1,057441.5010:30:46LSE  
1,051440.5010:34:10LSE  
809441.5010:44:09LSE  
255441.5010:44:12LSE  
746441.5010:57:37LSE  
1,084441.5010:57:45LSE  
198441.5011:06:00LSE  
206441.0011:11:18LSE  
250441.0011:11:18LSE  
628441.0011:11:18LSE  
1,084440.0011:17:56LSE  
250439.5011:28:54LSE  
821439.5011:28:54LSE  
16439.0011:35:45LSE  
35439.0011:35:45LSE  
8439.0011:35:45LSE  
9439.0011:35:45LSE  
134439.0011:37:00LSE  
917439.0011:37:00LSE  
173437.0012:11:46LSE  
486438.5012:28:29LSE  
72440.5012:39:50LSE  
184440.5012:39:50LSE  
13440.5012:39:50LSE  
171440.5012:39:51LSE  
17440.5012:39:51LSE  
211440.5012:39:52LSE  
211440.5012:39:52LSE  
211440.5012:39:52LSE  
211440.5012:39:52LSE  
211440.5012:39:52LSE  
903440.0012:39:52LSE  
787440.0012:39:53LSE  
1440.0012:49:51LSE  
210440.0012:52:33LSE  
646440.0012:52:33LSE  
211440.0012:52:33LSE  
211440.0012:52:33LSE  
211440.0012:52:33LSE  
211440.0012:52:33LSE  
211440.0012:52:33LSE  
211440.0012:52:33LSE  
211440.0012:52:33LSE  
211440.0012:52:33LSE  
211440.0012:52:33LSE  
211440.0012:52:33LSE  
211440.0012:52:36LSE  
211440.0012:52:36LSE  
211440.0012:52:36LSE  
211440.0012:52:36LSE  
211440.0012:52:36LSE  
211440.0012:52:36LSE  
158440.0012:52:36LSE  
53440.0012:52:36LSE  
211440.0012:52:36LSE  
211440.0012:52:36LSE  
945440.0012:52:39LSE  
385440.0012:52:39LSE  
172440.0012:52:39LSE  
211440.0012:52:39LSE  
211440.0012:52:39LSE  
211440.0012:52:39LSE  
211440.0012:52:39LSE  
211440.0012:52:39LSE  
21440.0012:52:39LSE  
631439.5012:53:45LSE  
337439.5013:41:28LSE  
196439.5013:58:03LSE  
1439.5014:04:09LSE  
33439.5014:04:09LSE  
15439.5014:04:09LSE  
191439.5014:06:16LSE  
176439.5014:10:33LSE  
53439.5014:10:33LSE  
184440.0014:20:34LSE  
556440.0014:20:41LSE  
906440.5014:29:21LSE  
930442.5014:35:43LSE  
930442.5014:36:29LSE  
262442.5014:36:29LSE  
385442.5014:36:29LSE  
544441.0014:43:50LSE  
261441.0014:43:50LSE  
42441.0014:43:54LSE  
196441.0014:49:45LSE  
127440.5014:58:23LSE  
171440.5014:58:29LSE  
335439.0015:24:01LSE  
140438.5015:38:04LSE  
220439.0015:45:27LSE  
46439.0015:45:27LSE  
34439.5015:55:34LSE  
109440.0016:12:00LSE  
7440.0016:12:00LSE  
80440.0016:14:41LSE  
263439.5016:24:47LSE  
455439.5016:24:47LSE  
177439.5016:27:46LSE  
34439.5016:27:46LSE  
143439.5016:27:46LSE  
255439.5016:28:02LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


