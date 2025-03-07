INE Security Enhances Cybersecurity Posture with CMMC Certification Training

Cary, NC, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber threats are being unleashed at an unprecedented pace, and defense contractors face mounting pressure to meet stricter security standards. In response, INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, is highlighting specialized training initiatives aimed at equipping organizations for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). With regulations tightening for contractors working with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), achieving and maintaining CMMC compliance is increasingly critical. INE Security’s comprehensive training solutions are designed to build the necessary skills and knowledge to meet these challenges head-on.

"CMMC standards represent a significant shift towards more robust cybersecurity protocols within the defense sector," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "Our targeted training programs are specifically tailored to help organizations not only meet but exceed these rigorous standards, enhancing their security posture and competitive edge in the industry. We are committed to leading the charge in cybersecurity education that empowers companies to achieve sustainable, long-term security resilience."

Overview of INE Security's CMMC Training Benefits:

Effective Training Modules Include:

Understanding the broader implications of CMMC on business operations and learning how to integrate compliance into everyday business processes. Customized Learning Paths: Tailored training programs that align with the specific CMMC levels targeted by each organization, ensuring relevant and focused learning experiences.

Tailored training programs that align with the specific CMMC levels targeted by each organization, ensuring relevant and focused learning experiences. Interactive and Engaging Learning Experiences: Utilizing real-world simulations and live training sessions to enhance understanding and retention of critical cybersecurity practices and principles.

In addition to specific courses focused on NIST SP 800-171, incident response , and risk management , INE Security offers:

Advanced diagnostics tools that help organizations identify precise skill gaps across their teams, enabling targeted training interventions. Expert-Led Live Training: Live sessions conducted by industry experts who bring years of experience in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

Live sessions conducted by industry experts who bring years of experience in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. Ongoing Support and Consultation: Continuous engagement with INE’s cybersecurity experts to ensure that training outcomes are aligned with organizational goals and compliance requirements.

For more information on how INE Security can assist organizations in achieving and maintaining CMMC compliance, please visit www.ine.com or contact us directly to discuss your training needs.

