Oil Water Separator Market to Reach USD 3.92 Billion by 2032, Driven by Stringent Environmental Regulations and Industrial Expansion | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Oil Water Separator Market was valued at USD 2.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The global Oil Water Separator Market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by the enforcement of stringent environmental regulations and the rapid expansion of industrial activities worldwide. Industries are increasingly adopting oil water separators to comply with environmental standards and ensure sustainable operations.





Key Players:

Veolia (France) – (Hydrex Oil-Water Separators)

HydroFloTech (U.S.) – (Coalescing Oil-Water Separators)

Highland Tank (U.S.) – (Oil/Water Separators - UL-SERIES)

Wärtsilä (Finland) – (Wärtsilä OWS-15 Series)

Victor Marine Ltd. (U.K.) – (OWS-25GT Oil Water Separator)

Ultraspin (Australia) – (Ultraspin Oil Water Separator)

Mercer International Inc. (U.S.) – (Mercer CPI-Tilt Oil Water Separator)

Parkson Corporation (U.S.) – (Hydrocarbon Removal Systems)

Schlumberger (SLB) (U.S.) – (Cameron Oil-Water Separation Systems)

EnekaUAB (Lithuania) – (Eneka Oil-Water Separators)

Llalco Fluid Technology, S.L. (Spain) – (Bilge Water Separators)

Ellis Corporation (U.S.) – (Ellis Oil Water Separators)

Sulzer (Switzerland) – (Sulzer Oil/Water Separation Systems)

Alfa Laval (Sweden) – (PureBilge Bilge Water Separator)

GEA Group (Germany) – (GEA BilgePure Oil Water Separator)

H2O Surplus Ltd. (Canada) – (Industrial Oil Water Separators)

Containment Solutions (U.S.) – (Underground Oil-Water Separators)

Jowa AB (Sweden) – (JOWA 3SEP Oily Water Separator)

Freylit (Austria) – (Oil Separator Systems)

Filtramax (Italy) – (Centrifugal Oil Water Separators)

Oil Water Separator Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.70 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.23% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Technology (Gravity, Sponge, Coalescing, Centrifuge, Other)

• By End-User (Industrial, Marine, Aerospace, Power Generation, Defense, Others) Key Drivers • Stringent environmental regulations are driving the adoption of advanced oil-water separators across industries to ensure compliance with wastewater treatment and oil discharge standards.

Gravity-Based Separators and Industrial Applications Drive Growth

By Technology: The gravity segment led the Oil Water Separator Market in 2023, accounting for over 42% of the market share. Gravity-based separators rely upon differences in density, and they are very efficient and cheap due to the oil droplets rising to the top. Due to their simple designs and low maintenance needs, they are also commonly found in industries like marine, automotive, and wastewater treatment. It has also gained a fair share of popularity due to its ability to process large volumes of oily wastewater. Prospective environmental regulations owing to increasing water pollution threats to the environment and elderly industries have required industries to adopt efficient oil-water separation practices, benefiting in turn to the oil-water separators market in terms of the gravity segment ruling its presence.

By End-Use: The industrial segment led the Oil Water Separator Market in 2023, capturing over 32% of the market share. Efficient separation of oily wastewater, generated in industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, oil & gas, and many more, is a prerequisite for discharge or reuse. With stringent environmental regulations mandating discharge treatment of industrial effluents to recover oil, industries are opting for suitable oil-water separation technology. In addition, due to the complex pollutants in industrial wastewater being hard to get dewatered, therefore, high-capacity separators are required to achieve discharge specifications. And, these separators are widely used in industrial applications to comply with regulations & for operational efficiency due to increasing focus on sustainable water management and pollution control as well.

Asia-Pacific Leads Oil Water Separator Market, While Europe Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the Oil Water Separator Market in 2023, accounting for over 38% of the total market. This supremacy is maintained by accelerated industrialization, urbanization, and increasing spending on wastewater treatment infrastructure. The strict environmental regulations looming in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, and the growing water pollution concerns will bolster demand for oil-water separators in the region. Additionally, market growth is also being driven by the growth of the manufacturing, marine and oil & gas industries. Booming demand for efficient wastewater treatment solutions in industries and the municipal sector further fortifies the region’s lead in the market.

Europe is experiencing the fastest growth in the Oil Water Separator Market due to stringent environmental regulations and policies focused on reducing water pollution. Stringent regulations on wastewater discharge have been imposed by governments and regulatory agencies (European Environment Agency (EEA), European Commission, etc.), which are driving the industries to invest in advanced oil-water separation technologies. Increasing adoption of oil water separators in marine, industrial, and aerospace & automotive sectors and the growing emphasis on sustainable development, along with applications across industrial sectors, would drive the growth of the oil water separators market. Innovative technologies and improvements in separator efficiencies also fulfil the growing market demand in the European countries, thus becoming the fastest-growing region.

Recent Development

In May 2024: Veolia announced a significant expansion of its operations in China through a partnership with the Administrative Committee of Wuxi National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone (WND). This strategic partnership aims to drive sustainable growth and development in the country, leveraging Veolia's expertise in water technologies to support the WND's goals.

