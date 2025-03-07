Vector Database Market to Reach USD 10.6 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

Pune, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Database Market Size Analysis:

“According to the SNS Insider report, the Vector Database Market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 23.54% from 2024 to 2032.”





Vector Database Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The increasing use of AI-driven applications, such as recommendation engines and fraud detection, is fueling the demand for vector databases.

By Component: Solution Dominates, Services Grow Fastest

In 2023, the solution segment dominated the market and accounted for 68% of revenue share, due to the growing adoption of vector database platforms, as companies are using these solutions to improve their AI-driven analytics, recommendation engines, and large-scale data retrieval. Q42 Reflects the ongoing trend in cloud that organizations are bringing together vector search capabilities with other tooling across all sectors of industry, resulting in a provision of in-context search experience to facilitate quicker decisions

The services segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as organizations seek customization, integration, training, and consulting services. As with all AI initiatives, companies will turn to experts to guide them through the process of deploying vector databases which work in harmony with AI, ML, and NLP applications.

By Technology: NLP Leads, Computer Vision Registers Fastest CAGR

The Natural Language Processing segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, and vector databases accelerate the need for semantic search, sentiment analysis, and conversational applications powered by AI. BFSI, retail, and media organizations leverage vector database based on NLP to offer better customer engagements, personalized services, and process automation.

The computer vision is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 owing to the increase in adoption of AI-enabled facial recognition, video analytics, and object detection. By integrating vector search, computer vision systems can process massive scale image datasets with high accuracy and speed, leading to powerful applications in autonomous vehicles, surveillance, healthcare diagnostics, and smart city use cases.

By Vertical: IT & ITeS Dominates, Retail & E-Commerce Expands Rapidly

IT & ITeS segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, due to AI-centric business models, cloud integration, and high-speed data retrieval. The vector search capability is at the heart of IT enterprises, empowering organizations to detect fraud, improve cyber security, and automate business processes through AI. The strength of this sector is also reinforced by large-scale AI projects and multi-cloud infrastructure.

The Retail & E-Commerce segment is projected to register the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period, as businesses are utilizing vector databases to provide customized shopping experiences, personalize recommendation engines, and analyze shopper trends. With online shopping on the rise, retailers need AI-based analytics to optimize inventory management, marketing techniques, and fraud prevention.

Vector Database Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution Vector Generation Vector Search Storage & Retrieval Vectors

Services

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Recommendation Systems

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & ITeS

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others





North America Leads with AI Investments, While Asia-Pacific Surges with Rapid Digital Transformation

North America dominated the market and accounted for 39% of revenue share, due to increasing investments in AI, extensive cloud infrastructure, and the fast expansion of vector search solutions across the region. The influence of big technology players such as Google, Microsoft, AWS, and Meta provides constant innovations and a faster deployment of AI-enabled vector databases.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, with rapid advancement in AI, immediate transformation, higher e-commerce penetration, and government plans like the AI scenario. Apart from the usual suspects in vector database investments, countries such as China, India, and Japan are also pulling in the dollars in instituting vector database technologies in industries like finance, healthcare, and smart cities. This accelerated expansion of the market is being attributed to the growing AI research ecosystem, startup growth, and widespread adoption of cloud.

Recent Developments in the Vector Database Market (2024)

January 2024 – Pinecone launched a next-gen vector search engine, optimizing AI-driven searches for enhanced accuracy and speed.

– Pinecone launched a next-gen vector search engine, optimizing AI-driven searches for enhanced accuracy and speed. February 2024 – Weaviate secured $40 million in Series B funding, aiming to expand its cloud-native vector search capabilities.

– Weaviate secured $40 million in Series B funding, aiming to expand its cloud-native vector search capabilities. March 2024 – Zilliz introduced Milvus 2.3, improving vector search efficiency and scalability in cloud environments.

