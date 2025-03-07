Smart Helmet Market Projected to Reach USD 3049.63 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Helmet Market Size Analysis:

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Beijing BaBaALi Technology Co.Ltd (Smart Helmet, Smart Visor)

Crosshelmet (Crosshelmet X1, Crosshelmet S1)

Bell Helmets (Qualifier DLX MIPS, Star MIPS)

Forcite Helmet Systems (Forcite MK1, Forcite MK1S)

Intelligent Cranium Helmets LLC (ICH-001, ICH-002)

JARVISH INC (X-AR Helmet, AR Helmet)

LIVALL Tech Co., Ltd. (BH51M, BH60SE)

H&H Sports Protection USA, Inc. (TORC T15, TORC T50)

Sena Technologies, Inc. (Momentum INC, Cavalry Bluetooth Helmet)

Lumos Helmet US (Lumos Matrix, Lumos Kickstart)

DAQRI (DAQRI Smart Helmet, DAQRI AR Smart Helmet)

Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd. (Forcite MK1, Forcite MK1S)

TVS Motor Company (TVS Smart Helmet, TVS Blaze Helmet)

Hedkayse (Hedkayse ONE, Hedkayse REACT)

MapmyIndia (Connected Smart Helmet, Location-Based Services Helmet)

Livall (BH51M, BH60SE)

Jarvish Inc. (X-AR Helmet, AR Helmet)

Torc Helmets (Torc T50, Torc T15)

Lumos Helmet (Lumos Matrix, Lumos Kickstart)

Nexsys. Co., Ltd. (Nexsys Smart Helmet, Nexsys Vision Helmet)

360fly, Inc. (360fly Camera Helmet, 360fly Sport Helmet)

Smart Helmet Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 742.65 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 3049.63 Million CAGR



CAGR of 17.06% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Stricter Safety Regulations Driving Smart Helmet Demand Across Industries for Enhanced Worker Protection, Road Safety, and Compliance.

Growth Demand and Future Opportunities in the Smart Helmet Market

The Smart Helmet Market is poised for significant growth, driven by growing demand for sophisticated safety features in such sectors as construction, manufacturing, and sporting activities. With heightened demand for employee protection and stricter regulatory mandates, smart helmets with features such as real-time health monitoring, GPS, and augmented reality are increasingly becoming indispensable. In addition, growing incidence of sport injuries is promoting adoption among sports professionals. Opportunities in the future include greater interconnection of IoT, AI, and machine learning to enable enhanced helmet capabilities, providing customized experiences and anticipatory safety features. Emerging markets and convergence with wearable technology also represent untapped potential both for product development and market growth.

By Component, Communication Segment Dominates Smart Helmet Market in 2023, Navigation Segment to Experience Rapid Growth

The Communication segment dominated the Smart Helmet Market in 2023 with around 38% of the revenue share. The segment is led by increasing demand for seamless connectivity in industries like construction, defense, and transport. Real-time voice communication, Bluetooth, and IoT connectivity smart helmets provide workplace safety and efficiency, and hands-free communication in construction and mining improves coordination. Usage by motorcyclists and law enforcement agencies also contributes to the growth of the segment.

The Navigation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 18.90% during the period 2024-2032. This growth is driven by increasing use of smart helmets in motorcycling, logistics, and outdoor sports. GPS navigation, augmented reality displays, and turn-by-turn instructions are enhancing safety and user experience. The growth of electric two-wheelers and demand for sophisticated rider assistance systems also fuel the growth of this segment.

By Type, Full Face Segment Dominates Smart Helmet Market in 2023 with 54% Revenue Share, Hard Hat Segment to Experience Rapid Growth

The Full Face segment dominated the Smart Helmet Market in 2023 with around 54% of the revenue share. Its enhanced safety features, such as impact protection, built-in communication systems, and augmented reality functions, contribute to it being the first preference among motorcyclists, industrial workers, and defense personnel. Enhanced regulations for the protection of riders and expanded demand in motorsports and professional biking further enhance this segment's market leadership.

The Hard Hat market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.82% between 2024 and 2032. Increasing workplace safety legislation in industries such as construction, mining, and manufacturing fuels the demand for smart hard hats. IoT-activated hazard identification, real-time connectivity, and ambient monitoring are crucial features for growing adoption. As industries put emphasis on staff protection and compliancy regulation, the market for smart hard hats is fast becoming a notable growth driver.

By End-Use, Consumer Segment Leads Smart Helmet Market in 2023 with 74% Revenue Share, Manufacturing Segment to Grow Rapidly

The Consumer segment dominated the Smart Helmet Market in 2023 with a revenue share of approximately 74%. The reason behind this is the increasing adoption of smart helmets by motorcyclists, cyclists, and adventure sports enthusiasts. Bluetooth connectivity, voice command, crash detection, and navigation features improve convenience and safety. Rising road safety issues and helmet regulations have also fueled demand, making the consumer segment the highest revenue-generating segment.

The Manufacturing industry is anticipated to grow the fastest CAGR of about 20.21% between 2024 and 2032. Increased care for laborer security and effectiveness of operations is boosting the implementation of smart helmets with IoT-driven checking, live conversation, and AR-based guidance without the use of hands. Aggressive protection measures and continuous emphasis on Industry 4.0 innovation are accelerating the uptake of smart helmets in manufacturing, driving major industry development.

Smart Helmet Market Segmentation:

By Type

Full Face

Half Face

Hard Hat

By Component

Communication

Navigation

Camera

Others

By End-Use

Consumer

Manufacturing

Construction

Others





North America Leads Smart Helmet Market in 2023 with 40% Revenue Share, Asia Pacific to Experience Rapid Growth

North America dominated the Smart Helmet Market in 2023, accounting for about 40% of the revenue. Its dominance is based on stringent regulations for safety, high levels of consumer awareness, and the integration of advanced technologies. The dominance of the region's key market players and investments in smart protective equipment for construction, defense, and motorcycling also accelerated demand. High disposable incomes and a penchant for connected safety solutions further cemented North America's market leadership.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR of around 18.82% during 2024-2032. The high rate of urbanization and industrialization in the region, along with rising safety issues across industries, are fueling market growth. Increased two-wheeler penetration, increased government regulations for rider safety, and rising investments in smart industrial safety equipment are also driving adoption, making Asia Pacific the fastest-growing market for smart helmets.

