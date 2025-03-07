BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of February 28, 2025

 | Source: BUREAU VERITAS BUREAU VERITAS

REGULATED INFORMATION

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – March 7, 2025

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF

Issuer: Bureau Veritas

DateNumber of shares (1)Number of voting rights
28/02/2025453,879,520            Theoretical number of voting rights: 583,720,122

           Number of exercisable voting rights: 578,760,241

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2025, if any.
                

                

Bureau VeritasHead OfficeTel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
Société AnonymeImmeuble NewtimeFax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
(Limited liability corporation)40/52 boulevard du Parcwww.bureauveritas.com
Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.4092200 Neuilly-sur-Seine  
RCS Nanterre 775 690 621France 

Attachment


Attachments

BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of 2025 02 28