Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York.

Management will meet with investors throughout the day on March 13, 2025.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. Net sales were $427 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, and the Company has reported positive adjusted EBITDA in every quarter since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 40 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Colin Bourland

investorrelations@brilliantearth.com