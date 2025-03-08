Washington, DC, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve has written an article on the action-packed 7th week of America under President Trump's leadership. From his highly approved 3/4/2025 Address to Congress to his 3/7/2025 remarks at the White House Digital Assets Summit, the Trump 2.0 Administration is moving at lightning speed. The article covers notable DOGE audit happenings as well as Secretary Rollins' detailed plan to solve the egg shortage and bring down the cost of eggs. The article highlights some successes such as the FBI's apprehension of the terrorist responsible for the Afghanistan Abbey Gate murders and the highly optimistic manufacturing job numbers, with native born workers jobs up 284,000 as well as $1.7 Trillion investments that President Trump has brought in for America's Golden Age boom.

This has been a big week for peace talks and ThinkCareBelieve's article shows the strides toward Peace both in Europe and in the Middle East and also a quote from President Trump saying that "There'll be some interesting days ahead. That's all I can tell you. We're down to the fial strokes with Iran." The article shares the back and forth between Ukraine and the White House while countries in the European Union are picking sides whether they stand for Peace, or more war.





