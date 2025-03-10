Company Unveils Larger Aircraft With a Highly Configurable Cabin and Most Standard Safety Equipment in the Segment, Allowing Operators to Accomplish More

All-New R88 Powered by Single Engine Safran Arriel 2W and Serenity Package

All-Glass G500H TXi from Garmin

Dual Cyclic Controls and Single-Pilot IFR Operations

Most Affordable to Own, Operate and Maintain in its Class

DALLAS and TORRANCE, Calif., March 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC) announced its first all-new aircraft in nearly 15 years, the R88, a larger, and increasingly capable helicopter designed to meet a wider range of mission requirements while maintaining the company’s hallmark reliability, affordability, and safety. The R88 represents a significant expansion of Robinson Helicopter’s product portfolio, addressing the increasing demand for versatile and cost-effective single-engine utility helicopters.

The highly configurable R88 is designed for a variety of missions, including aerial firefighting, air medical transport, utility work, passenger transport and more. Its adaptable interior design allows for quick reconfiguration, supporting various mission needs.

"With the unveiling of the R88, we expect to disrupt the single-engine helicopter market, offering superior performance and capabilities at a competitive price," said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “As the most vertically integrated manufacturer of helicopters in the world, we have a unique opportunity to provide solutions that no other manufacturer can – a highly-capable and affordable helicopter with readily available parts and predictable maintenance. This is exactly what our 10,000+ existing customers have come to expect from Robinson.”

Robinson Helicopter Company selected the Safran Helicopter Engines’ Arriel 2W engine for the R88 and is providing market-leading engine service and support as part of every aircraft purchase in the new Arriel 2W Serenity package, a first of its kind offering for any commercial helicopter. The Serenity package will be included with the purchase of each new R88 helicopter. Serenity includes services, such as unscheduled maintenance coverage for five years or 2,000 flying hours (whichever comes first), premium health monitoring, and advanced digital services. This package from Robinson Helicopter Company and Safran Helicopter Engines offers additional confidence in the maintenance and ongoing support of every Robinson R88 helicopter. The Arriel engine family has accumulated over 66 million flight hours and is used in various demanding missions globally.





Key Features and Capabilities:

Size and Capacity: The R88 is the largest and most capable aircraft Robinson Helicopter has designed, with capacity for eight main cabin seats and two cockpit seats. It has approximately 275 cubic feet of cabin volume.

The R88 is the largest and most capable aircraft Robinson Helicopter has designed, with capacity for eight main cabin seats and two cockpit seats. It has approximately 275 cubic feet of cabin volume. Performance: The R88 offers a range of over 350 nautical miles and endurance exceeding 3.5 hours. The aircraft is expected to have an internal payload of more than 2,800 pounds and will be powered by a 950-shaft horse-power single engine in the Safran Arriel 2W.

The R88 offers a range of over 350 nautical miles and endurance exceeding 3.5 hours. The aircraft is expected to have an internal payload of more than 2,800 pounds and will be powered by a 950-shaft horse-power single engine in the Safran Arriel 2W. Highly Configurable Interior: The highly configurable cabin features a flat floor, allowing for multiple forward and club seating configurations, effective air medical and public safety mission configurations, and multiple future seating options. A fold-down, truck-bed style rear door simplifies cargo loading and accommodates a HEMS stretcher.

The highly configurable cabin features a flat floor, allowing for multiple forward and club seating configurations, effective air medical and public safety mission configurations, and multiple future seating options. A fold-down, truck-bed style rear door simplifies cargo loading and accommodates a HEMS stretcher. Exterior Adaptability: The aircraft is available with standard skids or optional high skids for increased ground clearance and compatibility with a firefighting water tank. Optional equipment includes a 3,000-pound HEC-rated cargo hook, utility basket, wire strike protection kit, and pop-out floats.

The aircraft is available with standard skids or optional high skids for increased ground clearance and compatibility with a firefighting water tank. Optional equipment includes a 3,000-pound HEC-rated cargo hook, utility basket, wire strike protection kit, and pop-out floats. Advanced Avionics: The R88 features a Garmin avionics suite, including large G500H TXi displays and GTN navigators with touchscreen controls. The G500H TXi includes a crew alerting system. A standard 4-axis autopilot with features such as level mode, hover assist, limit cueing, and low/high speed protection. Standard data recording with datalink and a health usage monitoring system (HUMS) simplifies operation and maintenance.

The R88 features a Garmin avionics suite, including large G500H TXi displays and GTN navigators with touchscreen controls. The G500H TXi includes a crew alerting system. A standard 4-axis autopilot with features such as level mode, hover assist, limit cueing, and low/high speed protection. Standard data recording with datalink and a health usage monitoring system (HUMS) simplifies operation and maintenance. Enhanced Safety: The R88 incorporates dual hydraulics for pitch and roll for critical flight controls. Other standard safety features include an inlet barrier filter and impact-resistant windshields certified to Part 29 transport helicopter requirements. New LED exterior lighting, including pulse landing and taxi lights, tail rotor lighting, scene lighting, and entry lights, further enhance safety.

The R88 incorporates dual hydraulics for pitch and roll for critical flight controls. Other standard safety features include an inlet barrier filter and impact-resistant windshields certified to Part 29 transport helicopter requirements. New LED exterior lighting, including pulse landing and taxi lights, tail rotor lighting, scene lighting, and entry lights, further enhance safety. Innovative Design: The R88 introduces dual cyclic controls with removable controls on both sides, allowing the pilot in command to be in either the left or right seat with a passenger in the other seat. The aircraft will be type-certified for optional single-pilot IFR operations. The all-new interior design features comfortable, functional seating, easy-to-maintain materials, and a versatile layout.

The R88 introduces dual cyclic controls with removable controls on both sides, allowing the pilot in command to be in either the left or right seat with a passenger in the other seat. The aircraft will be type-certified for optional single-pilot IFR operations. The all-new interior design features comfortable, functional seating, easy-to-maintain materials, and a versatile layout. Affordability: The R88 is priced starting at $3.3 million USD in current dollars for the highly equipped standard configuration.

The R88 is an all-new type certificate, undergoing rigorous testing and engineering for every aspect of the aircraft. The company will be taking deposits from Authorized Robinson Helicopter Dealers starting on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Verticon.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, impact-resistant windshields, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient manned and unmanned helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com .

Contacts:

Robinson Helicopter Company

Robyn E. Eagles

Robyn.eagles@robinsonheli.com

323-547-5102

Lee-Anne Aranda

lee-anne.aranda@robinsonheli.com

310-539-0508 x294

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef5b7aa1-24d2-4733-afc0-93eac848ad5f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10eebf0f-fec6-46e1-9058-58ee02197a93

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a936dcd-85f9-4c71-a7ab-8412956353bd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e439148-ba66-4ee1-816a-327761fba53f