LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
10 March 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 07 March 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 22,429
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 371.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 385.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):377.62

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the buyback programme amounts to 3,568,715 of which 1,391,739 have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 114,170,827 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,176,976 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE377.6222,429

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price
(GBp share)		Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading venue
40371.00 08:17:33XLON
2373.00 08:53:34XLON
467373.00 08:57:47XLON
31373.00 09:00:22XLON
300373.00 09:00:22XLON
292373.00 09:00:22XLON
405373.00 09:00:22XLON
10373.00 09:00:22XLON
296376.00 10:06:15XLON
2376.00 10:06:15XLON
257376.00 10:06:15XLON
871376.00 10:06:15XLON
400376.00 10:06:15XLON
106377.00 10:12:42XLON
41377.00 10:22:47XLON
87377.00 10:22:47XLON
39377.00 10:28:16XLON
131377.00 10:33:38XLON
249377.00 10:33:38XLON
160377.00 10:33:38XLON
135377.00 10:33:38XLON
249377.00 10:33:38XLON
318374.00 10:39:07XLON
600374.00 10:39:07XLON
349374.00 10:39:07XLON
334373.00 10:39:49XLON
23373.00 10:39:49XLON
1373.00 10:39:49XLON
550373.00 10:40:18XLON
16375.00 12:45:11XLON
600375.00 12:45:17XLON
436375.00 12:46:44XLON
65375.00 12:46:44XLON
800375.00 12:49:55XLON
228375.00 12:50:45XLON
46374.00 13:01:57XLON
112374.00 13:05:08XLON
114374.00 13:12:13XLON
101374.00 13:17:48XLON
99374.00 13:26:15XLON
93376.00 13:30:23XLON
890377.00 13:33:04XLON
1030377.00 13:38:21XLON
284377.00 13:38:21XLON
733377.00 13:38:21XLON
729376.00 13:44:06XLON
176376.00 13:44:06XLON
973375.00 13:59:27XLON
72381.00 15:02:06XLON
574381.00 15:02:06XLON
880381.00 15:02:06XLON
924381.00 15:02:15XLON
96381.00 15:08:22XLON
263381.00 15:09:42XLON
300381.00 15:09:42XLON
300381.00 15:09:42XLON
52381.00 15:18:09XLON
900381.00 15:18:09XLON
1040381.00 15:18:09XLON
880381.00 15:18:09XLON
34381.00 15:18:10XLON
16381.00 15:18:21XLON
116381.00 15:18:21XLON
181384.00 15:55:21XLON
34384.00 15:55:21XLON
135384.00 15:55:21XLON
143384.00 15:55:21XLON
878384.00 16:02:14XLON
28384.00 16:02:14XLON
11385.00 16:02:14XLON
152385.00 16:02:14XLON
150385.00 16:02:14XLON

