LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

10 March 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 07 March 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 22,429 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 371.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 385.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 377.62

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the buyback programme amounts to 3,568,715 of which 1,391,739 have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 114,170,827 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,176,976 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 377.62 22,429

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading venue 40 371.00 08:17:33 XLON 2 373.00 08:53:34 XLON 467 373.00 08:57:47 XLON 31 373.00 09:00:22 XLON 300 373.00 09:00:22 XLON 292 373.00 09:00:22 XLON 405 373.00 09:00:22 XLON 10 373.00 09:00:22 XLON 296 376.00 10:06:15 XLON 2 376.00 10:06:15 XLON 257 376.00 10:06:15 XLON 871 376.00 10:06:15 XLON 400 376.00 10:06:15 XLON 106 377.00 10:12:42 XLON 41 377.00 10:22:47 XLON 87 377.00 10:22:47 XLON 39 377.00 10:28:16 XLON 131 377.00 10:33:38 XLON 249 377.00 10:33:38 XLON 160 377.00 10:33:38 XLON 135 377.00 10:33:38 XLON 249 377.00 10:33:38 XLON 318 374.00 10:39:07 XLON 600 374.00 10:39:07 XLON 349 374.00 10:39:07 XLON 334 373.00 10:39:49 XLON 23 373.00 10:39:49 XLON 1 373.00 10:39:49 XLON 550 373.00 10:40:18 XLON 16 375.00 12:45:11 XLON 600 375.00 12:45:17 XLON 436 375.00 12:46:44 XLON 65 375.00 12:46:44 XLON 800 375.00 12:49:55 XLON 228 375.00 12:50:45 XLON 46 374.00 13:01:57 XLON 112 374.00 13:05:08 XLON 114 374.00 13:12:13 XLON 101 374.00 13:17:48 XLON 99 374.00 13:26:15 XLON 93 376.00 13:30:23 XLON 890 377.00 13:33:04 XLON 1030 377.00 13:38:21 XLON 284 377.00 13:38:21 XLON 733 377.00 13:38:21 XLON 729 376.00 13:44:06 XLON 176 376.00 13:44:06 XLON 973 375.00 13:59:27 XLON 72 381.00 15:02:06 XLON 574 381.00 15:02:06 XLON 880 381.00 15:02:06 XLON 924 381.00 15:02:15 XLON 96 381.00 15:08:22 XLON 263 381.00 15:09:42 XLON 300 381.00 15:09:42 XLON 300 381.00 15:09:42 XLON 52 381.00 15:18:09 XLON 900 381.00 15:18:09 XLON 1040 381.00 15:18:09 XLON 880 381.00 15:18:09 XLON 34 381.00 15:18:10 XLON 16 381.00 15:18:21 XLON 116 381.00 15:18:21 XLON 181 384.00 15:55:21 XLON 34 384.00 15:55:21 XLON 135 384.00 15:55:21 XLON 143 384.00 15:55:21 XLON 878 384.00 16:02:14 XLON 28 384.00 16:02:14 XLON 11 385.00 16:02:14 XLON 152 385.00 16:02:14 XLON 150 385.00 16:02:14 XLON

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Deutsche Numis

Charles Farquhar / Rajesh Iyer

+44 (0) 207 260 1000

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.