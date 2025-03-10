Notification of manager’s and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Jens Bjerg Sørensen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Member of the executive management b) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO. b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code







Shares



DK0010253921 b) Nature of the transaction



Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 527.34 45,000 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



45,000 shares



DKK 23,730,300.00 e) Date of the transaction



7 March 2025 f) Place of transaction



Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Peter Kjær 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Member of the executive management b) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO. b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code







Shares



DK0010253921 b) Nature of the transaction



Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 527.34 17,000 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



17,000 shares



DKK 8,964,780.00 e) Date of the transaction



7 March 2025 f) Place of transaction



Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Jens Bjerg Sørensen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Member of the executive management b) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO. b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code







Shares



DK0010253921 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of shares in connection with exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 616.00 45,000 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



45,000 shares



DKK 27,720,000.00 e) Date of the transaction



7 March 2025 f) Place of transaction



Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Peter Kjær 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status



Member of the executive management b) Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO. b) LEI 213800V2R9WMMZASKK57



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code







Shares



DK0010253921 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of shares in connection with exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 616.00 17,000 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



17,000 shares



DKK 10,472,000.00 e) Date of the transaction



7 March 2025 f) Place of transaction



Outside a trading venue

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Attachment