Notification of manager’s and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in Schouw & Co.

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by a person discharging managerial responsibilities at Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. or a person closely associated with one of them, pursuant to (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name

 		Jens Bjerg Sørensen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Member of the executive management
b)Initial notification/amendment

 		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b)LEI213800V2R9WMMZASKK57

 
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 		 

Shares

DK0010253921
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Exercise of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 527.3445,000 shares
  
  
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

45,000 shares

DKK 23,730,300.00
e)Date of the transaction

 		7 March 2025
f)Place of transaction

 		Outside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name

 		Peter Kjær
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Member of the executive management
b)Initial notification/amendment

 		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b)LEI213800V2R9WMMZASKK57

 
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 		 

Shares

DK0010253921
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Exercise of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 527.3417,000 shares
  
  
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

17,000 shares

DKK 8,964,780.00
e)Date of the transaction

 		7 March 2025
f)Place of transaction

 		Outside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name

 		Jens Bjerg Sørensen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Member of the executive management
b)Initial notification/amendment

 		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b)LEI213800V2R9WMMZASKK57

 
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 		 

Shares

DK0010253921
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Sale of shares in connection with exercise of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 616.0045,000 shares
  
  
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

45,000 shares

DKK 27,720,000.00
e)Date of the transaction

 		7 March 2025
f)Place of transaction

 		Outside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name

 		Peter Kjær
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status

 		Member of the executive management
b)Initial notification/amendment

 		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.
b)LEI213800V2R9WMMZASKK57

 
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 		 

Shares

DK0010253921
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Sale of shares in connection with exercise of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 616.0017,000 shares
  
  
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

17,000 shares

DKK 10,472,000.00
e)Date of the transaction

 		7 March 2025
f)Place of transaction

 		Outside a trading venue

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Attachment


Attachments

2025-03-10 FBM25-12 Managers' transactions ENG