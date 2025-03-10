Havila Shipping ASA: Contract with Peterson Den Helder BV for PSV Havila Borg

Havila Shipping ASA has signed a contract with Peterson Den Helder BV for the PSV Havila Borg on market terms.

The contract is planned to be in direct continuation of existing contract and for a firm period of 3 wells estimated to 215 days,

with optional periods for 5 wells, each estimated to 65 days.



Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act