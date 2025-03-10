Psy Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual Life Science Investor Forum March 13th

BOSTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psy Therapeutics, based in Boston, MA, focused on discovering and developing treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that David Barlow, Chair & CEO, and Alan Cross, CSO, will present live at the Virtual Life Science Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 13th, 2025.

DATE: March 13th

TIME: 11:00 AM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/4iAq0O7

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 13th, 14th, 17th and 18th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

PSY-05: Oral, potential first-in-class treatment for subacute and chronic pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), initiated IND-enabling studies. The program demonstrated efficacy and improved tolerability in preclinical pain models, including neuropathic, inflammatory, and post-operative pain.

Composition of matter patent is allowed in the US, ensuring patent protection for the compound through at least 2042, with pending patent applications worldwide.

Oral, potential best-in-class treatment for Parkinson's Disease and potential first-in-class therapy for depression, advancing through lead optimization, with in-vivo biomarker data readouts expected in March. Program funded by grant from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

Oral, Tau oligomerization inhibitor program targeting neurodegenerative diseases, confirmed tau anti-aggregation properties in cell-based systems. Readouts from in-vivo proof-of-principal studies, financed by Michael J. Fox Foundation, expected in 2H25.

About Psy Therapeutics

Psy Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. Psy’s robust pipeline of novel, small molecule drug candidates applies innovative chemistry-driven platform technologies to targets supported by strong clinical and preclinical science. This approach has led to the development of effective, well-tolerated therapies designed to overcome the limitations of existing treatments. The company's progress is fueled by a team of experienced executives, a distinguished Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), and globally recognized experts in the fields of neuropsychiatry and neurodegeneration. For more information, visit psythx.com.

CONTACTS:

Psy Therapeutics

Kelly Kearney

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

781-724-7375

kkearney@psythx.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com