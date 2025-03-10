ROTH to Host 37th Annual Conference March 16-18 in Dana Point, California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), www.roth.com, will host its 37th Annual Conference on March 16-18, 2025, at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott, located in Dana Point, California.

The annual ROTH Conference provides a robust platform for institutional investors to connect with executive management from an array of public and private growth companies. The well-curated environment ensures that investors can efficiently identify and assess companies that align with their investment goals as part of staying ahead in the dynamic landscape of growth investing.

"For nearly four decades, ROTH has proudly hosted this premier event, cultivating an environment where innovation meets investment. Our commitment remains unwavering, as we bring together executives, investors, and industry leaders to exchange ideas, forge relationships, and unlock new opportunities," said Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH. "With an agenda designed to foster meaningful connections and insightful discussions, we are excited to welcome our guests to another exceptional year at our annual conference."

The 37th annual conference will showcase the broadest group of companies in our history with senior executives from approximately 500 public and private companies across a wide spectrum of market caps and sectors, including Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment. Structured to promote interaction and networking, the conference format includes 1-on-1 and small group meetings, 220+ analyst-selected fireside chats, 40+ thematic industry panels, and live entertainment.

Sagar Sheth, CEO of ROTH, stated, "Our annual conference has always been positioned as a catalyst for growth, collaboration, and discovery. This year, we have curated a lineup of influential voices, cutting-edge discussions, and engaging networking opportunities that empower participants to navigate the evolving business landscape. We look forward to facilitating impactful conversations and helping drive the success of the companies and investors in attendance.”

Sunday, March 16, attendees will be able to participate in any of the scheduled athletic activities, with proceeds benefiting the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) , a 501c3 non-profit organization. All proceeds from this year’s athletic activities will benefit the foundation. ROTH has further committed to matching all proceeds. To date, ROTH raised more than $2 million for CAF. To register and learn about donating, visit http://support.challengedathletes.org/roth.

Monday, March 17, will feature 1-on-1 / small group meetings between participating companies and investors from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as ROTH’s Private Consumer Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, the event will feature panel discussions on various sectors, moderated by senior members of the ROTH research team, including panels and special presentations on topics relevant to today’s business and capital raising environment.

Monday – March 17, 2025 – Panels and Special Presentations

AI Cloud/Edge Semiconductors

AI Infrastructure: Meeting the Power Needs of Tomorrow’s Datacentres

BIG Tech - Interview with Patrick P. Gelsinger (Former CEO of Intel)

Capital Markets Update

Challenges and Opportunities Presented by Listing on a National Exchange

Consumer Brand Investing Landscape: Why Now?

Crypto/Blockchain

Eagle Ford & Austin Chalk Energy

Federal Legislative changes impacting Tariffs, Taxes and Capital Formation

Industrial Pivot Panel

IPO Readiness

Longevity and Supplementation

Macro-Economic Special Presentation: Framework for 2025 - by Michael T. Darda, ROTH Chief Economist and Market Strategist

New Regulatory Environment Energy Panel

Opportunities and Challenges in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Personal Protection

Power Infrastructure Energy

RV Industry

Shareholder Activism Panel

Software/Cyber Tech Panel

State of the SPAC Market

Strategies for Emerging Outdoor and Active Lifestyle Brands

Uranium - Fuelling the Future of Technology

Water Infrastructure

Tuesday, March 18, will continue with 1-on-1 / small group meetings scheduled from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, the following panels and special presentations will take place on Tuesday:

Advances in Drilling

AI - Life After DeepSeek: AI CEO's Speak

AI, it’s not just for Quants. How can AI be incorporated into fundamental research analysis and portfolio management?

Canada - Benefits and Paths to Pursuing a US Dual Listing

Edge Compute and AI

Future of E-commerce: Will AI Agents Do Your Shopping?

Lending Environment

Market Technicals: What We Learned in 2024 That Has Us Prepared for 2025, by JC O'Hara, ROTH Chief Technical Strategist

Mining and Metals under a Trump Administration

Natural Gas & Industrial Gases

Outlook for Asian IPOs in 2025

Ridesharing and Mobility at Cross-Roads

Will AI Deliver its Promise in E-Commerce & Advertising

This is an invite-only conference. Registration is subject to approval.

If interested in attending, please submit a registration request using this Register Link or contact your ROTH Representative.

AGENDA

Sunday, March 16, 2025 7:00 am - 2:00 pm ROTH / CAF Charity Ride, Spin, Yoga, Pickleball & Golf 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm Pre-Conference Registration 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Live Evening Entertainment Monday, March 17, 2025 6:30 am - 7:00 pm Conference Registration & Exhibits 6:30 am - 9:00 am Morning Coffee 7:00 am - 4:30 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings 8:00 am - 4:30 pm Analyst Moderated Fireside Chat Presentations & Panels 8:00 am - 6:00 pm Private Consumer Day 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Live Evening Entertainment Tuesday, March 18, 2025 6:30 am - 3:00 pm Conference Registration & Exhibits 6:30 am - 9:00 am Morning Coffee 7:00 am - 2:30 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings 8:00 am - 2:30 pm Analyst Moderated Fireside Chat Presentations & Panels 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm March Madness Party

All times are listed in Pacific Time (PT)

For more information about the 37th Annual ROTH Conference, including the list of participating companies, please visit: www.roth.com/oc2025

IBN profiles share additional perspectives on the participating companies and b2idigital.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com .

Investor Contact:

ROTH

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

949.720.7117, imattson-pain@roth.com

ROTH – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com