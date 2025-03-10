ATIS Appoints Jim Fox as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

ST. LOUIS, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS, a premier provider of elevator and escalator safety inspections, consulting, and managed services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Fox as CEO.

ATIS is honored to welcome Jim Fox as CEO, a seasoned executive with over a decade of experience in leading high-performing teams and driving organizational growth. In his new role, Mr. Fox will play an instrumental part in advancing ATIS’s vision of becoming the global leader in vertical transportation inspections, consulting, and managed services.

Mr. Fox joins ATIS from Colibri Group, a St. Louis-based technology and services company specializing in the professional education market, where he most recently served as Chief Growth Officer and Chief Financial Officer and helped establish Colibri as a leader within its category. During his tenure at Colibri, Mr. Fox was pivotal in formulating and executing comprehensive growth strategies, identifying new market opportunities, fostering product innovation, and overseeing nearly 20 acquisitions, all of which translated to improved client success and a nearly 8x increase in revenue during his 6-year tenure.

Prior to his role at Colibri Group, Mr. Fox held leadership positions at Suddenlink and TierPoint. His career spans diverse industries, and he has demonstrated success in leading organizations of varying sizes across end markets, both domestically and internationally.

“I've known Jim for over 10 years and his exceptional leadership, financial acumen, and strategic vision make him ideally suited to lead ATIS as we continue to execute on our ambitious growth objectives,” stated Chip Smith, ATIS Co-Founder and Board Member. “Attracting Jim as CEO speaks volumes about our Team and the opportunities ahead of us, and we are confident that his expertise will be invaluable in driving the company’s ongoing success and further enhancing our market position globally.”

Tom St. Geme, Director at Thompson Street Capital Partners and ATIS Board Member, added, “We have partnered closely with Jim in the past on other successful portfolio companies and view him as a rare talent. We are thrilled to have Jim step into the role of CEO and believe his proven track record of driving growth and innovation will be instrumental in taking ATIS and our customers to new heights.”

About ATIS

ATIS (atis.com) is one of North America’s largest providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services. With a team of more than 200 inspectors and consultants, ATIS provides unparalleled service across the US and Canada to more than 15,000 customers, promoting the safety and performance of nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, ATIS provides expert consulting services for a wide range of projects across all sectors, including new construction, modernization, and asset management, with fully managed elevator solutions that include maintenance management, emergency communications, and certificate compliance management.

Media Contact:

Rachel Baker

SVP, Sales & Marketing

rbaker@atis.com

Atis.com