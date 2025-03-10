Agriculture 4.0 Market to Hit USD 175.54 Billion by 2032, at 11.30% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture 4.0 Market Size & Growth Insights:

The Agriculture 4.0 Market Size was valued at USD 67.2 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 175.54 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.30% from 2024 to 2032.

Agriculture 4.0 market growth driven by technology, sustainability, and digital transformation enhancing farming efficiency and productivity.

The growth of the Agriculture 4.0 market is fueled by the rising adoption of advanced technologies, investments in agricultural innovations, and the environmental advantages of modern farming practices. The report also emphasizes changing consumer demands for sustainable and efficient farming solutions. Furthermore, the sector is undergoing a transformation through digitalization and automation, reshaping supply chains. Agriculture 4.0 is set to boost global agricultural productivity while fostering sustainability, positioning itself as a key force in the future of farming. This shift promises to drive a more efficient, eco-friendly, and technologically advanced agricultural landscape.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

AGCO Corporation (Fendt 1000 Vario Tractor, Massey Ferguson MF 6700 S Tractor)

(Fendt 1000 Vario Tractor, Massey Ferguson MF 6700 S Tractor) Bayer AG (Bayer CropScience Seeds, XtendiMax Herbicide)

(Bayer CropScience Seeds, XtendiMax Herbicide) CNH Industrial (Case IH Magnum Series Tractors, New Holland T7 Series Tractors)

(Case IH Magnum Series Tractors, New Holland T7 Series Tractors) Corteva Agriscience (Corteva Pioneer Seeds, Rynaxypyr Insecticide)

(Corteva Pioneer Seeds, Rynaxypyr Insecticide) Cropx Inc. (CropX Soil Sensor, CropX Irrigation Management System)

(CropX Soil Sensor, CropX Irrigation Management System) Deere & Company (John Deere 8R Series Tractors, John Deere 2020 Planter)

(John Deere 8R Series Tractors, John Deere 2020 Planter) IBM (IBM Watson Decision Platform for Agriculture, IBM Blockchain for Agriculture)

(IBM Watson Decision Platform for Agriculture, IBM Blockchain for Agriculture) Kubota Corporation (Kubota M7 Series Tractors, Kubota SCL1000)

(Kubota M7 Series Tractors, Kubota SCL1000) Saga Robotics AS (Thorvald Agricultural Robot, Thorvald Autonomous Weeding System)

(Thorvald Agricultural Robot, Thorvald Autonomous Weeding System) Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Syngenta Vayego Insecticide, Syngenta Lumivia Insecticide)

(Syngenta Vayego Insecticide, Syngenta Lumivia Insecticide) Trimble Inc. (Trimble Ag Software, Trimble GFX-750 Display)

(Trimble Ag Software, Trimble GFX-750 Display) Yara International (YaraLiva Calcinit Fertilizer, YaraVita Trace Element Fertilizers)

(YaraLiva Calcinit Fertilizer, YaraVita Trace Element Fertilizers) AG Leader Technology (AgFiniti Cloud, InCommand 1200 Display)

(AgFiniti Cloud, InCommand 1200 Display) BASF SE (BASF Fungicide, BASF Herbicide)

(BASF Fungicide, BASF Herbicide) Monsanto (now part of Bayer) (Roundup Herbicide, Dekalb Seeds)

(Roundup Herbicide, Dekalb Seeds) Raven Industries (Raven Viper 4+, Raven Omnistar GPS System)

(Raven Viper 4+, Raven Omnistar GPS System) Valmont Industries (Valmont Irrigation Systems, Valley Center Pivot)

(Valmont Irrigation Systems, Valley Center Pivot) Zymergen (Bio-based Crop Protection, Microbial Growth Stimulators)

(Bio-based Crop Protection, Microbial Growth Stimulators) Topcon Positioning Systems (Topcon X20 Field Computer, Topcon GNSS Receiver)

(Topcon X20 Field Computer, Topcon GNSS Receiver) Lemken (Lemken Solitair Seed Drill, Lemken Rubin Disc Harrow)

(Lemken Solitair Seed Drill, Lemken Rubin Disc Harrow) Dole Food Company (Dole Organic Bananas, Dole Fresh Vegetables)

(Dole Organic Bananas, Dole Fresh Vegetables) PrecisionHawk (PrecisionHawk Drone, PrecisionHawk Data Analytics).

Agriculture 4.0 Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 67.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 175.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.30% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Application (Farming, Forestry, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farm Monitoring, Smart Green House, Others)

• By End-use (Livestock, Agro-forestry, Fishing, Aquaculture) Key Drivers • Technological Advancements in IoT, AI, Robotics, and Automation Transforming Agriculture 4.0 for Precision, Efficiency, and Sustainability.



• Growth prospects for Agriculture 4.0 driven by big data, sustainability, innovation, government support, and advancements in AI, IoT, and robotics.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Application, Farming Segment Leads Agriculture 4.0 Market, Smart Greenhouse Segment Poised for Rapid Growth

The farming segment dominated the Agriculture 4.0 market in 2023, accounting for approximately 25% of the total revenue. This growth is driven by the increasing use of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and robotics in precision agriculture. These tools help farmers optimize resource usage, boost productivity, and improve crop yields, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency. Additionally, the sector benefits from the rising adoption of sustainable farming practices and data-driven decision-making.

The Smart Greenhouse segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 13.77% from 2024 to 2032. The demand for controlled environment agriculture, which maximizes production with minimal resource usage, is driving this expansion. Smart greenhouses leverage automation, sensors, and data analytics to monitor key conditions like temperature, humidity, and soil quality in real-time, improving crop health and yields. This segment’s growth is further supported by the increasing focus on sustainable agricultural practices.

By Component, Hardware Segment Dominates Agriculture 4.0 Market, Services Segment Expected to Grow Rapidly

The hardware segment led the Agriculture 4.0 market with a substantial revenue share of approximately 56% in 2023. This growth is driven by the widespread use of advanced agricultural machinery, drones, sensors, and automated systems central to precision farming. These technologies enable farmers to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and boost yields. The increasing demand for automation, IoT integration, and real-time data further strengthens the hardware segment’s leading position in the market.

The services segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of around 13.37% from 2024 to 2032. The growth is primarily driven by the rising need for data analytics, cloud services, and consulting that support the implementation and optimization of advanced agricultural technologies. As farmers increasingly rely on data-driven insights for decision-making, the demand for services such as system integration, maintenance, and technical support continues to rise, propelling the segment's rapid growth.

By End-use, Agro-Forestry Segment Leads Agriculture 4.0 Market, Fishing Sector Poised for Rapid Growth

The agro-forestry segment dominated the Agriculture 4.0 market in 2023, holding a significant revenue share of approximately 40%. This dominance is driven by the growing emphasis on sustainable land management and integrating trees into farming systems. Agro-forestry improves soil health, enhances biodiversity, and contributes to climate change mitigation. The adoption of precision agriculture and remote sensing technologies is further optimizing agro-forestry management, driving increased adoption and solidifying its market leadership

The fishing sector is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 13.00% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rising demand for sustainable and efficient aquaculture practices, supported by technological advancements in the industry. IoT, AI, and robotic technologies enable precise monitoring of water quality, fish health, and feeding cycles. With global seafood demand on the rise, the adoption of smart technologies in fishing operations is accelerating, fueling significant market growth.

