Orthodontics Market Projected to Hit USD 47.1 Billion by 2032 with a Robust CAGR of 23.1% – Report by SNS Insider

Pune, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Orthodontics Market size was valued at USD 7.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 47.1 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2024 to 2032. The increasing demand for aesthetic, less invasive orthodontic treatments such as clear aligners and lingual braces is a major factor driving growth of the orthodontics market.

Market analysis

The increasing adoption of digital orthodontics, including 3D printing and CAD/CAM technologies, is revolutionizing the market by enabling personalized and efficient treatment solutions. Another factor driving the growth of the market is the rising incidents of dental disorders, such as malocclusion, crooked teeth and jaw misalignment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dental caries affects about 2.3 billion people globally, of which a considerable proportion requires orthodontic treatment. Moreover, the increasing disposable income and rising focus toward dental aesthetics, especially among adults, are driving the need for advanced orthodontic treatments. The market is also positively influenced by governmental and healthcare policies that aim to improve oral health. One example is the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which has initiated programs for oral health awareness and access to affordable dental care. At the same time, the policies being adopted by the European Union to improve dental healthcare infrastructure are also expected to drive the orthodontics market during the forecast period.





Segment Analysis

By Product Type

The supplies segment held the largest share of revenue in the global orthodontics market in 2023. Several for this segment consist of brackets, archwires, ligatures, and other consumables used in orthodontics. Increasing utilization of advanced materials like ceramic and clear/self-ligating brackets is resulting in the upsurge in the consumption of orthodontic products. Specifically, ceramic brackets are becoming prevalent because of their visual aesthetic and compatibility with clear aligners. Furthermore, the growing application scope of nickel-titanium archwires, which are durable and more flexible than conventional types, is aiding the growth of this segment. Increasing orthodontic procedures, along with frequent replacement of supplies is contributing for the growth of this segment.

By Age Group

In 2023, the adults segment accounted for the largest share of the global orthodontics market. The rising awareness of dental aesthetics and the growing availability of unnoticed orthodontic options like clear aligners and lingual braces are fueling the demand among adults. According to the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), approximately 27% of orthodontic patients in the U.S. are adults. In addition, the increasing demand for sustaining a young appearance and the growing incidences of dental disorders in the geriatric population is further propelling the growth of the segment. In addition, flexible payment plans and insurance coverage for orthodontic treatments is making these options more affordable to adults.

By End User

The dentist & orthodontist-owned practices held the largest share of the market in 2023. Dentistry practices are the major providers of orthodontic treatments and generally include diagnosis, treatment plan, and follow-up care. In addition, the growing number of orthodontic clinics in emerging geographies is driving the growth of this segment Moreover, increasing use of digital technologies in these practices and growing awareness regarding intraoral scanners and 3D printing are driving treatment effectiveness and patient satisfaction. The high propensity of personalized care and enhanced treatment options in these settings further accentuates the dominance of this segment.

Orthodontics Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the global orthodontics market in 2023, contributing 38.0% revenue share. The growth of the market is due to the high occurrence of dental disorders, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key market players. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 47.2% of adults at least 30 years old in the U.S. are suffering from periodontal disease, which is further fueling the demand for orthodontic retreatments. The market is further experiencing growth from rising penetration of clear aligners and growing number of orthodontic clinics in the region. Moreover, positive reimbursement and government initiatives to promote oral health are propelling the growth of the market.

During the forecast period, the orthodontics market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The demand for orthodontic treatments in the region is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and rising disposable income, along with enhanced healthcare infrastructure. In countries like China, India, and Japan, there is a rapid increase in the number of orthodontic clinics and modern treatment methods. The market is further boosted by the Indian government's National Oral Health Program (NOHP), to make dental care affordable to the population. Furthermore, increasing dental aesthetic awareness and the growing cases of dental diseases are expected to escalate the demand for orthodontic treatment in the region.

Recent Developments in Orthodontics Industry

In 2023, Align Technology, Inc. launched its next-generation clear aligner system, Invisalign Go, designed specifically for general practitioners to treat mild to moderate orthodontic cases.

In January 2024, 3M Company received FDA approval for its new ceramic bracket system, which offers enhanced aesthetics and durability for orthodontic treatments.





