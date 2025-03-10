Zero Hash integrates PayPal USD (PYUSD), expanding its stablecoin offering

CHICAGO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform, today announced the integration of PayPal USD (PYUSD), a regulated stablecoin issued by Paxos Trust Company on behalf of PayPal. This integration allows Zero Hash customers to access PYUSD on both the Ethereum and Solana networks and adds to its comprehensive offering of stablecoins, including USDC (supported across 14 blockchains), USDT, DAI, EURC, RLUSD, and USDP.

PYUSD is designed to facilitate payment innovation with fast, cross-border money movement to friends and family and international payments. PYUSD is backed one-to-one with US dollar deposits, US Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents and is currently issued natively on both the Ethereum and Solana networks. PYUSD is now part of Zero Hash’s stablecoin engine, powering leading FinTechs and start-ups across:

Payins Accept payments globally and instantaneously

Payouts Instant payouts for speed and flexibility

Account Funding Instantly fund an account anytime, anywhere

On & Off Ramps Seamless conversion between fiat and stablecoins

Remittances Make cross-border payments instantly 24/7/365

Tokenization Payment Rails Unlock tokenized assets with programmable and instant funding



"Zero Hash now enables our partners to embed PYUSD through our API and SDKs seamlessly,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO at Zero Hash. “Zero Hash offers the tech stack that powers use cases across Stripe’s payout products, on-ramps including Shift4, and tokenization payment rails used by Franklin Templeton.”

About PayPal USD (PYUSD)

PayPal USD is issued by Paxos Trust Company, a fully chartered limited purpose trust company. Paxos and its products – including expansion to new blockchains – are licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Reserves for PayPal USD are fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries and similar cash equivalents, and PayPal USD can be bought or sold through PayPal and Venmo at a rate of $1.00 per PayPal USD.

Issuance and custody of PayPal USD is performed by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. Learn more in PayPal's Cryptocurrency Terms, and in the Paxos Terms that also apply to PYUSD.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider that seamlessly connects fiat, crypto and stablecoins in one platform, enabling a better way to move and transfer money and value globally.

Through its embeddable infrastructure, start-ups, enterprises and Fortune 500 companies build a diverse range of use cases: cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, wallets and on and off-ramps.



Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator. Zero Hash Europe B.V. is registered as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) registration by the Dutch Central Bank (Relation number: R193684). Zero Hash Europe Sp. Zoo is registered as a VASP by the Tax Administration Chamber of Poland in Katowice (Registration number RDWW – 1212).

