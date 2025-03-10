The Goddard School Welcomes Dr. Sonia Cabell and Dr. Peg Oliveira to its Educational Advisory Board

King of Prussia, PA, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Systems, LLC (GSL), the manager of The Goddard School franchise system, today announced the appointments of Dr. Sonia Cabell and Dr. Peg Oliveira to The Goddard School’s Educational Advisory Board (EAB). The EAB is comprised of a diversely skilled group of educators, researchers, physicians and early childhood experts who work closely with GSL to ensure The Goddard School's educational approach and health and safety standards are informed by the latest research and remain at the forefront of early childhood development.

Among the group’s many contributions, the EAB closely collaborated with GSL’s in-house education team to develop Wonder of Learning™, Goddard’s exclusive inquiry-based education program. Introduced last year, the holistic program encompasses an innovative curriculum, built-in assessment of child academic and social-emotional progress, family communication via a proprietary app and resources, training and support for Goddard School faculty.

“The entire Goddard School system—from our corporate team and franchisees to teachers and the children and families we collectively serve—benefits from the world-class expertise of our Educational Advisory Board,” said Dr. Lauren Loquasto, senior vice president and chief academic officer, GSL. “On behalf of our system, I am honored to welcome Sonia and Peg to the EAB. At Goddard, we are committed to continuous improvement, and I can’t think of a better way to enhance our team than by bringing this pair of renowned early childhood development leaders aboard.”

Sonia Cabell, Ph.D.

Dr. Cabell is an associate professor of reading education at the School of Teacher Education and the Florida Center for Reading Research at Florida State University. Her research focuses on early language and literacy instruction, with a particular interest in preventing reading difficulties in young children.

Dr. Cabell has authored more than 70 publications, including peer-reviewed articles, books, book chapters and early childhood language and literacy curricula. She has also served as an advisor or consultant for a variety of organizations and state departments of education across the United States. Dr. Cabell earned her doctorate in education with a concentration in reading education from the University of Virginia. She began her career as a second-grade teacher and literacy coach in Oklahoma and Virginia.

Peg Oliveira, Ph.D.

Dr. Oliveira is the director of the Gesell Program in Early Childhood at The Yale Child Study Center. She is a developmental psychologist with a career in advocacy and social activism. A widely published author, she designs professional development content and trainings that have a direct and immediate impact on how educators and parents see and teach children.

Dr. Oliveira has worked with state agencies, national advocacy coalitions and local initiatives to ensure that all children receive a high-quality early learning experience. Through these efforts, she has helped shape much of the early learning standards and policies around play in Connecticut. She earned her doctorate in psychology from Brandeis University.

In addition to Drs. Cabell and Oliveira, the EAB includes:

Dr. Jennifer Jipson, department chair and professor of psychology and child development at California Polytechnic State University.

Dr. Jack Maypole, clinical associate professor of pediatrics at Boston University School of Medicine and department vice chair and director of the Comprehensive Care Program at Boston Medical Center.

Dr. Kyle Pruett, clinical professor of child psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine and founder of the Yale Conference on Fatherhood and the Harris Professional Development Network for Training in Early Intervention and Research.

Dr. Ann McClain Terrell, author and early childhood education expert who previously served as president of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and executive director of the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc.

Dr. Valerie Truesdale, education policy expert who currently serves as the senior assistant executive director of the School Superintendents Association.

For more information about The Goddard School, visit GoddardSchool.com .

###

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#55 in the 2025 Franchise 500) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#63 in the 2024 Top 400). Additionally, Goddard Systems is included in Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 640 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 37 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning™, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy—and wonder—of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.