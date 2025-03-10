Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 10 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

price Amount Accumulated until 28 February 2025 66,500 554.86 36,898,365 Monday, 3 March 2025 1,100 589.65 648,615 Tuesday, 4 March 2025 1,100 583.15 641,465 Wednesday, 5 March 2025 1,200 586.25 703,500 Thursday, 6 March 2025 1,200 585.08 702,096 Friday, 7 March 2025 1,100 607.97 668,767 In the period 3 March 2025 - 7 March 2025 5,700 590.25 3,364,443 Accumulated until 7 March 2025 72,200 557.66 40,262,808 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,042,113 treasury shares corresponding to 8.17% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

