Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 10 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 28 February 2025
|66,500
|554.86
|36,898,365
|Monday, 3 March 2025
|1,100
|589.65
|648,615
|Tuesday, 4 March 2025
|1,100
|583.15
|641,465
|Wednesday, 5 March 2025
|1,200
|586.25
|703,500
|Thursday, 6 March 2025
|1,200
|585.08
|702,096
|Friday, 7 March 2025
|1,100
|607.97
|668,767
|In the period 3 March 2025 - 7 March 2025
|5,700
|590.25
|3,364,443
|Accumulated until 7 March 2025
|72,200
|557.66
|40,262,808
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,042,113 treasury shares corresponding to 8.17% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachment