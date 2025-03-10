Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 10 2025

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 28 February 202566,500554.8636,898,365  
Monday, 3 March 20251,100589.65648,615  
Tuesday, 4 March 20251,100583.15641,465  
Wednesday, 5 March 20251,200586.25703,500  
Thursday, 6 March 20251,200585.08702,096  
Friday, 7 March 20251,100607.97668,767  
In the period 3 March 2025 - 7 March 20255,700590.253,364,443  
Accumulated until 7 March 202572,200557.6640,262,808  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,042,113 treasury shares corresponding to 8.17% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachment


Attachments

2025-03-10 FBM25-13 SBB-w10 ENG