Educational Robot Market to Reach USD 7.77 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

"The Educational Robot Market , valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2023, is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 7.77 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 21.34% from 2024 to 2032."





Educational Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.38 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.77 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.24% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Expanding STEM Education Accelerates Adoption of Educational Robots for Hands-on Learning, Critical Thinking, and Skill Development in Modern Classrooms

Educational Robot Market Expanding Rapidly Due to AI Advancements, Rising Demand for Interactive Learning, and Investments.

Technology adoption, increasing investments, and changing customer behavior are fuelling strong growth in the Educational Robot Market. Growing demand for interactive learning tools, combined with technological advancements in AI and robotics, is accelerating the pace of adoption. An emphasis on STEM education also drives market growth, as educators and institutions look for innovative solutions to enrich learning experiences. Also, increasing demand for customized learning solutions is driving the creation of adaptive and interactive robotic technologies. This market shift reflects a larger move toward technology-based education, combining robotics to build dynamic and interactive learning spaces. With investment and innovation continuing to grow, educational robots are poised to be key players in determining the future of contemporary education.

By Product, Dominance of Non-Humanoid Learning Robots, Humanoid Robots to Witness Fastest Growth

Non-humanoid learning robots contributed 62% of market revenues in 2023 due to their cost-effectiveness, simplicity of implementation, and popularity in STEM education. They are widely used in schools for experiential learning, coding education, and AI-based educational tools. Their capacity to educate on programming, problem-solving, and fundamental robotics skills makes them a perfect candidate for adoption. Reduced manufacturing and maintenance costs further add to their competitiveness, making them a strong market player.

The humanoid segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.67% during the period from 2024 to 2032, driven by AI, machine learning, and human-like interaction features. Growing adoption in personalized learning, special education, and language training improves engagement. Their capacity to simulate human expressions and gestures aids social and emotional learning. With ongoing technological advancements and reducing costs, the use of humanoid robots in education is anticipated to grow.

By Application, Secondary Education Segment Dominates with 40% Revenue Share, Primary Education Segment to Grow Fastest

The secondary education segment dominated the market for educational robots in 2023 with a 40% share of revenue because of mounting focus on STEM, robotics, and coding in high schools and middle schools. Robotics is being adopted in schools to boost problem-solving, programming, and engineering ability. There is a huge demand for sophisticated robot kits and AI-based learning tools, and government-backed STEM education initiatives also fuel uptake in this segment.

The primary school segment is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.79% during the period 2024-2032, fuelled by rising emphasis on early STEM education and experiential learning experiences. Robotics is being introduced in schools at an early age to acquire basic coding and problem-solving competencies. Presence of easy-to-use, child-friendly robotic sets for young children, coupled with rising investments in ed-tech and gamification solutions, is fast-tracking adoption.

By Component, Hardware Segment Leads with 64% Revenue Share, Software Segment Poised for Fastest Growth

The hardware segment led the education robot market in 2023 with a 64% revenue share because of high demand for robotic kits, sensors, actuators, and controllers in schools. Its market leadership is also driven by high production and acquisition expenses, as institutions prefer robust and interactive robotic systems for experiential learning. The increasing adoption of AI-driven robotic platforms is also driving demand for sophisticated hardware components.

The software segment is expected to grow the fastest rate of 22.38% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, led by enhanced adoption of AI, machine learning, and cloud-based learning platforms. Demand for adaptive learning solutions is powering the demand for advanced software that improves robotic capabilities. Interactive coding platforms, simulation software, and scalable cloud-based software solutions are increasingly popular, and constant AI improvements and frequent software updates further enhance market growth.

Educational Robot Market Segmentation:

By Product

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

By Application

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software





North America Leads with 37% Revenue Share, Asia Pacific to Grow Fastest at 23.06% CAGR

North America dominated the educational robot market in 2023 with a 37% revenue share, supported by top-tier educational institutions, substantial EdTech investments, and widespread STEM-based learning. Government funding and robotics integration initiatives further accelerate market growth. The presence of leading industry players fosters continuous innovation, while rising demand for AI-driven learning robots in higher education and research institutions strengthens North America's leadership in the market.

Asia Pacific is set to expand at the highest CAGR of 23.06% from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing investments in digital education, government-backed STEM programs, and rapid EdTech adoption. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea lead in AI-powered robotics education. Rising demand for cost-effective, engaging learning solutions, a growing student population, and increased awareness of coding and robotics in emerging markets are further propelling regional growth.

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

