Deepfake AI Market Size to Surpass USD 13,889.8 Million by 2032 Owing to Increasing Adoption in Media & Entertainment | SNS Insider

Pune, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deepfake AI Market Size Analysis:

“The Deepfake AI Market size was USD 563.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13,889.8 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 42.79% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Deeptrace – Deepfake Detection Platform

Truepic – Truepic Lens

Sensity AI – Sensity Deepfake Detection API

DeepMedia – AI Voice & Video Translation

Synthesia – AI Video Generator

Colossyan – Colossyan Creator

Hour One – AI Virtual Human Platform

Reface AI – Reface App

Zao – Zao Deepfake App

MyHeritage – Deep Nostalgia

Pinscreen – AI-Generated 3D Avatars

D-ID – Creative Reality Studio

FaceSwap – FaceSwap Open-Source Software

Avatarify – AI-Powered Face Animation

Modulate AI – ToxMod Voice Moderation AI

Deepfake AI Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 563.6 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 13889.8 Million CAGR CAGR of 42.79% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The increasing adoption of deepfake AI in media, entertainment, and advertising is enhancing content creation, personalization, and cost efficiency.

Growing Adoption of Deepfake AI in Media, Law Enforcement, and Digital Marketing

The Deepfake AI Market has seen an increasing adoption rate since 2023, primarily driven by its utilization in media, entertainment, and cybersecurity. Industries such as social media, law enforcement, and digital marketing are incorporating deepfake technology to create personalized and engaging content. Despite advancements in AI-powered detection tools, deepfake technology continues to present challenges for authenticity verification, raising concerns over identity fraud, political misinformation, and fake news dissemination. The market’s trajectory is also shaped by regulatory frameworks, ethical AI considerations, and the emergence of deepfake-as-a-service platforms. These factors will play a vital role in determining how the technology evolves, either as a tool for innovation or a potential security risk.

Segment Analysis

By Component, Software Segment Dominates Deepfake AI Market with Rising Synthetic Media Platforms

In 2023, the software segment dominated the deepfake AI market with the growth of synthetic media platforms that allow users to produce and share AI-based content. Such platforms are opening up deepfake technology to the masses, supporting businesses, marketers, and content creators. Further, the increased need for professional and managed services, including consulting and AI integration, is propelling market growth. Organizations are increasingly looking to hire expert services to effectively deploy deepfake AI solutions. The trend underscores the growing use of AI-based media tools in content creation, marketing, and other sectors, cementing the software segment's market dominance even further.

By Type, Image Deepfake Segment Dominates Market, While Video Deepfakes See Fastest Growth

In 2023, the image deepfake segment led the market, extending from media and entertainment to healthcare, education, and retail. In healthcare, it supports virtual consultations and medical training, while in education, it facilitates learning through realistic reenactments and simulations. The video deepfake segment, on the other hand, is forecasted to develop at the fastest rate, fueled by growing applications in entertainment, marketing, and personalized digital experiences. Companies are using deepfake AI to produce engaging content, enhance viewer engagement, and reduce production costs. As demand increases, both video and image deepfake technologies continue to influence numerous industries with creative uses.

By Technology, GANs Lead the Deepfake AI Market with High-Quality Synthetic Media Advancements

The GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks) market held the highest market share in 2023. GANs play an important role in generating high-quality synthetic media that simulate human expressions, voice, and motions with impressive accuracy. The continued need for high-fidelity AI-generated content is driving research into deep transformer architectures, which are enhancing the general quality and usability of deepfakes across industries.

By Vertical, Media & Entertainment Lead Deepfake AI Market, While BFSI Sees Rapid Growth in Fraud Detection

The media & entertainment industry led the deepfake AI market in 2023, with studios and streaming services increasingly incorporating AI-created content to boost user interaction. Generative AI is utilized to bring back historical personalities, alter actors' performances, and provide multilingual dubbing. The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) industry is anticipated to expand at the highest rate, considering the increasing risk of AI-based fraud and identity theft. Instances of deepfake-facilitated financial frauds underscore the pressing necessity for AI-driven fraud prevention tools.

Deepfake AI Market Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Service

By Type

Image Deepfake

Video Deepfake

Others (Sound, Audio)

By Technology

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

Auto encoders

Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs)

Transformative Models

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others (Blockchain, Metadata Analysis)

By Vertial

BFSI

Telecommunications

Government and Defense

Healthcare and lifesciences

Legal

Media & Entertainment

Retail and Ecommerce

Other (Education, Automotive, Manufacturing)





North America Leads Deepfake AI Market, While Asia-Pacific Sees Fastest Growth

North America dominated the deepfake AI market in 2023, with a share of 36% of the total revenue. The region is also the leader in shaping regulatory and ethical standards to combat issues surrounding privacy, disinformation, and security threats. Governments and tech companies are engaged in developing frameworks to ensure the proper use of AI.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Nations such as China, Japan, and India are seeing a significant increase in the adoption of deepfake AI for entertainment, advertisement, and learning. Sustained digitalization, combined with AI research, is driving the growth of the market in the region.

Recent Developments

July 2024: Trend Micro introduced new cybersecurity innovations aimed at countering AI-based threats, including deepfake-driven fraud and identity theft.

