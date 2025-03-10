COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 14/2025 - March 10, 2025
On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025 to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|15,073
|548,60
|8,267,363
|March 5, 2025
|3,000
|548.77
|1,655,137
|March 6, 2025
|4,000
|548.05
|2,181,743
|March 7, 2025
|2,839
|551.95
|1,556,003
|Total accumulated under the program
|24,912
|548.42
|13,662,246
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 158,307 shares, corresponding to 0.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
