COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 14/2025 - March 10, 2025

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025 to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 15,073 548,60 8,267,363 March 5, 2025 3,000 548.77 1,655,137 March 6, 2025 4,000 548.05 2,181,743 March 7, 2025 2,839 551.95 1,556,003 Total accumulated under the program 24,912 548.42 13,662,246





With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 158,307 shares, corresponding to 0.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04





