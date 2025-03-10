CLIQ Announces Consideration of Delisting

Delisting considered

Potential public tender & repurchase offers

AGM postponed until further notice





DUSSELDORF, 10 March 2025 – On 6 March 2025, the CLIQ Group announced via an ad hoc announcement that CLIQ is considering a delisting from all stock exchanges on which the company’s shares are currently listed. As part of this process, CLIQ has entered into an agreement with Dylan Media B.V., which is evaluating an acquisition of a substantial number of outstanding CLIQ shares.

Delisting

The decision to explore a delisting is primarily driven by the low investor demand for the CLIQ shares, alongside the reporting obligations and costs associated with being a publicly listed company. A possible delisting would also enhance operational flexibility and decision-making without short-term market pressures. Already for a while, capital markets have no longer been the most viable financing option for CLIQ and any turnaround in this respect is not foreseen in the near future. A potential public partial acquisition offer by Dylan Media and a potential public partial share repurchase offer by CLIQ would give CLIQ shareholders an option to dispose of their shares should they wish to not remain shareholders in an unlisted company.

Potential public partial acquisition offer by Dylan Media

Dylan Media is considering a public partial acquisition offer to CLIQ’s shareholders who wish to sell their shares before CLIQ transitions into a non-listed company. Dylan Media is a privately owned Dutch investment company, funded by international investors, experienced media executives and a group of existing CLIQ shareholders, including members of the Management and Supervisory Boards. CLIQ acknowledges that Dylan Media is still negotiating with equity and debt providers to obtain additional funding and has not yet finalised the scope or conditions of its potential partial acquisition offer.

Potential public partial share repurchase offer by CLIQ

Depending on the scope and conditions of the potential offer by Dylan Media, and CLIQ’s resulting shareholder structure, the Group may also propose to its General Meeting a public partial share repurchase offer. If resolved, this would trigger the acquisition of treasury shares, which would then – after the completion of CLIQ’s partial public share repurchase offer – be cancelled and reduce CLIQ’s share capital accordingly. Notably, in case CLIQ will launch a share repurchase offer, Dylan Media has agreed not to participate in any potential repurchase offer with the CLIQ shares it holds.

Annual General Meeting & Financial reporting

As a result of these ongoing developments, CLIQ’s Annual General Meeting, originally scheduled for 11 April 2025, has been postponed to a later date. Until further notice, CLIQ intends to publish its financial results for the first quarter 2025 as planned on 8 May 2025.

Management Board statement

"Both CLIQ’s Management and Supervisory Boards express their support for Dylan Media’s plans. Furthermore, the Boards also support the delisting, contingent on Dylan Media holding a significant shareholding in CLIQ," said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. "CLIQ remains committed to keeping all stakeholders informed throughout this process."





Financial calendar

Annual General Meeting 2025 tbd Financial report 1Q 2025 & earnings call Thursday 8 May 2025 Half-year financial report 2025 & earnings call Thursday 7 August 2025 Financial report 3Q/9M 2025 and earnings call Thursday 6 November 2025





