Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 10 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 37,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 3 to 7 March 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
3/3/20257,00057.7056.6558.15403,878
4/3/20259,00056.3755.6058.40507,312
5/3/20258,00057.4457.0058.50459,517
6/3/20257,00059.3157.7059.75415,194
7/3/20256,00058.8658.4559.70353,154
TOTAL37,00057.8158.2059.752,139,054

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 234,200 treasury shares. 