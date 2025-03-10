Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 10 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 37,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 3 to 7 March 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|3/3/2025
|7,000
|57.70
|56.65
|58.15
|403,878
|4/3/2025
|9,000
|56.37
|55.60
|58.40
|507,312
|5/3/2025
|8,000
|57.44
|57.00
|58.50
|459,517
|6/3/2025
|7,000
|59.31
|57.70
|59.75
|415,194
|7/3/2025
|6,000
|58.86
|58.45
|59.70
|353,154
|TOTAL
|37,000
|57.81
|58.20
|59.75
|2,139,054
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 234,200 treasury shares.