Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 10 March 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 37,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 3 to 7 March 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 3/3/2025 7,000 57.70 56.65 58.15 403,878 4/3/2025 9,000 56.37 55.60 58.40 507,312 5/3/2025 8,000 57.44 57.00 58.50 459,517 6/3/2025 7,000 59.31 57.70 59.75 415,194 7/3/2025 6,000 58.86 58.45 59.70 353,154 TOTAL 37,000 57.81 58.20 59.75 2,139,054

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 234,200 treasury shares.