EssilorLuxottica: 2024 Universal Registration Document filed

2024 Universal Registration Document filed

Paris, France (10 March 2025) – EssilorLuxottica announces the availability of its 2024 Universal Registration Document, in accordance with applicable regulation. The French version of this document, prepared in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format), was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF, the French market regulator) on March 10, 2025 under the reference D.25-0081.

The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular, the Annual Financial Report, with:

the parent Company Financial Statements;

the Group Consolidated Financial Statements;

the Management Report and the Vigilance Plan, in compliance with articles L.225-100 and L.225-102-1 respectively of the French Commercial Code, as well as the Report on Corporate Governance as per article L.225-37 of the French Commercial Code and the Sustainability Report as per article L.233-28-4 of the French Commercial Code;

a statement by the person responsible for the Universal Registration Document;

the Statutory Auditors’ Reports on the parent Company and on the Group Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the Report on the Certification of Sustainability Information; and

information concerning Statutory Auditors’ fees.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document and its English translation are available to the public free of charge, as provided for by the applicable legislation, and may be downloaded from EssilorLuxottica corporate website.

