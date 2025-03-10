Tonner Drones accelerates the commercial development of the INHIBITOR solution

Schiltigheim, March 10th 2025 18:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) announces that it is intensifying its efforts to commercialize its Inhibitor product.

Tonner Drones holds valuable patents capable of stabilizing drones and counteracting the recoil effect. This technology can greatly improve the functioning of drones when they have fired an object. In light of the global surge in defense expenditure, Tonner drones wants to seize this opportunity to stimulate the parties' interest in the Inhibitor patents. While Tonner Drones itself has no ambition to develop the product, the company aims to optimize the value of the patents through sales or licensing agreements.

Tonner Drones holds patents in several jurisdictions including Europe and Australia. The US patent application is pending and is expected to be granted in 2025. The company Sting, now 'the Inhibitor', had a valuation report done in 2021, which showed that the company was worth £17m(around €20m). Since then, Sting has run into financial difficulties, and not many resources were spent on R&D. Therefore, Tonner Drones considers that the valuation in the report is no longer accurate. However, Tonner Drones still believes that value can be created for shareholders when The Inhibitor is further developed with the right technical and industrial partners. The 2021 valuation report shows the significant potential of the technology and its patents.

Tonner Drones has finalized the restructering and refinancing-phase of the company in 2024. The company has published about the good prospects and promising future in a Q&A published on February 2nd. D.M. van den Ouden, CEO and the largest shareholder of the company, also wrote an shareholder letter on October 10th 2024. Shareholders are welcomed to read both documents to understand well the strategy of the company.1

Tonner Drones encourages investors to conduct their own research and advises them to be cautious of exaggerated enthusiasm, which is sometimes displayed on social media platforms.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

1 Shareholder letter: https://tonnerdrones.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/ENG_Shareholder-letter_PR.pdf

Q&A: https://tonnerdrones.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/ENG_Tonner-Drones-answers-questions-from-shareholders.pdf





