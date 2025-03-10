Gallagher Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that Gallagher is living their mission of helping organizations secure a confident future through proactive people strategies.

“Gallagher’s expert consultants leverage data, insights, and a deep understanding of their clients’ organizations to develop strategies and learning and performance solutions tailored to their clients’ needs and business context,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group™. “This needs-based and customized approach translates directly into business impact for their clients.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Gallagher as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Gallagher’s product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Gallagher organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“We are honored to be certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider by Brandon Hall Group. This certification is a testament to the quality of our development solutions and our commitment to delivering exceptional value and impactful business results for our clients.,” said Michelle Moore, Senior Vice President, Leadership Assessment and Development, Gallagher.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Gallagher offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit SPP BHG site.

To learn more about Gallagher and their offerings visit their website.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

---About Gallagher

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

To learn more about Gallagher, visit https://www.ajg.com/ca/

