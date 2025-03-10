Getty Images Signs Multi-Year Photography Partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has been named the Exclusive Commercial Photography and Imagery Licensing Partner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The NWSL regular season kicks off on March 14, 2025, with all 14 teams taking the pitch across the weekend.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Getty Images’ award-winning sports photographers and editors will deliver high-quality imagery from all upcoming matches and events, including the regular season, NWSL Playoffs, NWSL Championship and team media days for all clubs. This includes exclusive access to on and off-the-pitch action, such as gameplay, warmups, fan interactions, celebrations, and more, all to be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com for both editorial and commercial uses.

“As an innovator in sports photography for 30 years, Getty Images continues to push the boundaries of creativity, providing best-in-class service and photography excellence in near real-time. We are excited to partner with the National Women’s Soccer League to bring iconic, sporting moments of NWSL’s word-class athletes to customers and fans around the globe via our unique access and unparalleled distribution platform,” said Getty Images’ Vice President of Global Sport Michael Heiman.

“Getty Images’ VisualGPS research shows that visuals play a more crucial role than ever in sports storytelling. For over a decade, we’ve tracked the depiction of women and girls in sport, highlighting the visibility gap. As interest in women’s sports grows, intentional and inclusive visuals are essential to sustaining engagement. Our data-backed insights, longstanding visual expertise and breadth of editorial and creative coverage has helped propel these narratives over the years and continues to support our global customer base with telling authentic stories that set them apart and connect with audiences on a deeper level,” added Heiman.

“We are thrilled to partner with Getty Images to showcase the incredible talent of our athletes and bring the NWSL’s most iconic moments to life,” said NWSL Senior Vice President of Broadcast Brian Gordon. “As we continue to elevate the visibility of women’s professional soccer, Getty Images’ unparalleled reach and expertise will be invaluable in telling the story of our players and the league’s continued growth.”

Getty Images has partnered with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. Today, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to 125 of the world’s leading sport governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, NBA, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, the PGA Tour, UFC, NASCAR, National Collegiate Athletic Association, PGA of America, College Football Playoff and Formula 1, covering over 50,000 sports events a year.

