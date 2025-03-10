Armada Hoffler Completes Impactful Lease With F1® Arcade at The Interlock

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced that F1® Arcade, the world’s first Formula1® hospitality brand, has signed a lease for over 15,000 square feet of space at The Interlock, the dynamic mixed-use development located in the heart of West Midtown, Atlanta, bringing the total retail leased occupancy to 99%.

The new F1® Arcade location will bring an exciting and immersive entertainment experience to The Interlock, further enhancing the property's reputation as a premier destination for both West Midtown residents and visitors. F1® Arcade offers an interactive, Formula 1-inspired experience with state-of-the-art simulators, high-energy entertainment, and dining options, creating a unique social environment that will appeal to a wide range of customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome F1® Arcade to The Interlock,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chief Executive Officer and President at Armada Hoffler. “F1® Arcade is unique to the market and complements our existing line-up of tech-infused, immersive experiences. The Interlock will continue to be a top destination in Atlanta.”

The Interlock is a premier mixed-use development that combines modern office and retail spaces. Known for its architectural design, vibrant amenities, and prime location, The Interlock is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after destinations in West Midtown, Atlanta. The addition of F1® Arcade further solidifies The Interlock's position as a key player in the city's evolving landscape.

In addition to the high-speed racing concept, guests at F1 Arcade can also enjoy an exceptional menu, which features a mouthwatering range of globally inspired dishes, from sharing dishes like Wagyu Beef Sliders, Ahi Tuna Tostadas, to show-stopping Seafood Towers. The venue will also showcase F1 Arcade’s distinctive bar, creating a focal point for the room, and serving a wide range of drinks, from handcrafted signature cocktails and fine wines to craft beers and ciders. F1 Arcade will also serve their ‘Designated Drivers’ mocktails, full of flavor without the alcohol.

“We are excited to announce our expansion into the South as we bring our adrenaline-packed experience to Atlanta following our success in Boston and Washington D.C. Known for its rich sports and food scene, Atlanta is a perfect fit for the next phase of F1 Arcade's growth,” said Liz Norris, Launch Lead at F1 Arcade. “Southern fans will be able to put their racing skills to the test on the world’s most iconic tracks, while enjoying top-tier food and drinks in a thrilling atmosphere.”

Drew Lewis and Alan Shaw of The Shopping Center Group represented Armada Hoffler in the transaction. Robert Johnson with Emerging Concepts represented the tenant in the transaction.

