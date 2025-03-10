Nanterre, March 10th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 03rd to March 07th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 03rd to March 07th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2025-03-03 FR0000125486 37 107 110,613290 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-03 FR0000125486 19 586 111,062815 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-03 FR0000125486 11 505 111,294468 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-03 FR0000125486 8 058 111,245055 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-04 FR0000125486 35 028 111,001970 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-04 FR0000125486 20 992 111,114949 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-04 FR0000125486 12 078 111,039477 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-04 FR0000125486 7 902 111,048228 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-05 FR0000125486 35 967 117,278505 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-05 FR0000125486 16 042 117,407633 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-05 FR0000125486 11 378 117,589726 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-05 FR0000125486 9 113 117,547767 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-06 FR0000125486 35 491 118,232642 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-06 FR0000125486 18 539 118,260071 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-06 FR0000125486 12 548 118,410253 AQEU VINCI 2025-03-06 FR0000125486 5 122 118,260621 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-07 FR0000125486 30 090 116,946512 XPAR VINCI 2025-03-07 FR0000125486 14 019 116,952654 CEUX VINCI 2025-03-07 FR0000125486 13 977 116,993464 TQEX VINCI 2025-03-07 FR0000125486 13 914 116,830660 AQEU TOTAL 368 456 114,8202

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment