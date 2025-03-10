Disclosure of transactions in on shares from March 03rd to March 07th, 2025

Nanterre, March 10th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 03rd to March 07th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 03rd to March 07th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2025-03-03FR000012548637 107110,613290XPAR
VINCI2025-03-03FR000012548619 586111,062815CEUX
VINCI2025-03-03FR000012548611 505111,294468AQEU
VINCI2025-03-03FR00001254868 058111,245055TQEX
VINCI2025-03-04FR000012548635 028111,001970XPAR
VINCI2025-03-04FR000012548620 992111,114949CEUX
VINCI2025-03-04FR000012548612 078111,039477AQEU
VINCI2025-03-04FR00001254867 902111,048228TQEX
VINCI2025-03-05FR000012548635 967117,278505XPAR
VINCI2025-03-05FR000012548616 042117,407633CEUX
VINCI2025-03-05FR000012548611 378117,589726AQEU
VINCI2025-03-05FR00001254869 113117,547767TQEX
VINCI2025-03-06FR000012548635 491118,232642XPAR
VINCI2025-03-06FR000012548618 539118,260071CEUX
VINCI2025-03-06FR000012548612 548118,410253AQEU
VINCI2025-03-06FR00001254865 122118,260621TQEX
VINCI2025-03-07FR000012548630 090116,946512XPAR
VINCI2025-03-07FR000012548614 019116,952654CEUX
VINCI2025-03-07FR000012548613 977116,993464TQEX
VINCI2025-03-07FR000012548613 914116,830660AQEU
      
  TOTAL368 456114,8202 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

