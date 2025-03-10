Practising Law Institute Honors Toby J. Rothschild With Victor J. Rubino Award for Excellence in Pro Bono Training 

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), the premier nonprofit learning organization serving lawyers and allied professionals, has honored Toby J. Rothschild as the recipient of its inaugural Victor J. Rubino Award for Excellence in Pro Bono Training, in recognition of his exceptional contributions as a faculty member for PLI’s pro bono ethics and related programs.

Rothschild, who serves as Of Counsel to OneJustice, accepted the award at PLI’s annual Contributor Appreciation Dinner in New York on March 6. Presenting the award, Janet Siegel, PLI’s Director of Pro Bono Services, commented on his dedication to teaching, observing that “Toby is well-liked and appreciated by program attendees and staff for his expertise, as well as his warmth and wit.”

“Toby is incredibly deserving of this honor,” added Kara O’Brien, Chief Content Officer. “He sets the bar high for future award recipients.”

Rothschild has dedicated over 50 years to legal services, serving as General Counsel of the Legal Aid Foundation for 13 years and Executive Director of the Legal Aid Foundation of Long Beach for 28 years. For more than a decade, he has been a frequent PLI speaker and program chair on ethics in legal services and pro bono representation, including the popular annual programs Ethical Issues in Working With Pro Bono Clients and Serving Clients With Diminished Capacity: Ethics Issues in Legal Services and Pro Bono Practice. He was recently featured in an episode of PLI’s podcast Pursuing Justice: The Pro Bono Files, where he spoke with host Alicia Aiken about his career.

PLI created the award in memory of Victor J. Rubino, who expanded PLI’s pro bono initiative as the organization’s longest-serving president. Rubino, who died in 2023, led the development of PLI’s Pro Bono Membership, which provides complimentary access to PLI’s training for more than 870 qualified legal services and other nonprofit organizations providing direct pro bono legal services to their communities.

The award includes a donation to a legal services organization of the recipient’s choice; Rothschild selected OneJustice, which serves the California legal services community.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.