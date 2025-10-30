Practising Law Institute Launches New Council to Foster Innovation in the Legal Community

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal professionals are navigating sweeping changes as rapid advancements in law and technology reshape how legal services are delivered. To support this transformation, Practising Law Institute (PLI), the leading nonprofit educational provider for legal and allied professionals, has launched its first-ever Innovation Council, bringing together thought leaders from both the legal and corporate sectors to drive change in the profession.

The Innovation Council will provide strategic guidance on how emerging technological innovations can be integrated within the legal industry — balancing innovation with ethical, regulatory, and operational considerations. It will also support the development of new products, educational content, and resources that empower legal professionals and law students to understand, apply, and advance technology. Additionally, the Council will advise on innovation trends and identify opportunities for collaboration across associations and organizations recognized as innovation thought leaders within the legal and corporate sectors.

"We are proud to support our customers as they navigate this period of pivotal transformation in the legal industry," says PLI President Sharon L. Crane. "PLI has a long history of innovating and enhancing the learning experience through our interactive online programs, award-winning mobile app and website, and other technologies, as well as developing timely content to help the legal community stay on top of advances in tech that impact their practices. The combined expertise and informed perspectives of the Innovation Council will be invaluable to both PLI and the learners we serve."

"The formation of the Innovation Council allows us to think expansively about the future of the legal field," says Jen Leonard, Founder of Creative Lawyers, Faculty Fellow, PLI, and Chair of the Innovation Council. "By bringing together diverse leaders across law and business, we’re creating a space to reimagine how legal professionals learn, adapt, and lead with forward-thinking solutions that blend legal with technological fluency."

In addition to Leonard, the Council will be co-chaired by Kirsten Talmage, SVP of Strategic Planning and Business Analysis at PLI, and comprises members who were selected for their specialist knowledge, experience holding innovation and technology leadership positions, and ability to represent the needs of PLI customers, including:

Oz Benamram, Founder, SKILLS.law

Anastasia Boyko, Legal Innovation Consultant

Heidi Brown, Associate Dean for Upper Level Writing, New York Law School

Whitney Stefko Dover, Director and Senior Counsel, Policy and Legal Ops+, Ford Motor Company

Ilona Logvinova, Chief AI Officer, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

CJ Mahoney, Counsel and U.S. Head of Discovery and Litigation Technology, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Kate Orr, Global Head of Practice Innovation, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Farrah Pepper, Chief Legal Innovation Counsel, Marsh McLennan

Jennifer Reeves, Lead Innovation Counsel, Quinn Emanuel

Evan Shenkman, Chief Knowledge & Innovation Officer, Fisher Phillips

Gabriel Teninbaum, Assistant Dean of Innovation, Strategic Initiatives & Distance Education; and Professor of Legal Writing, Suffolk University Law School

Caitlin Vaughn, Managing Director, Learning & Professional Development, Goodwin

Darth Vaughn, Associate General Counsel, Managing Director, Policy Operations, Ford Motor Company





To learn more about PLI’s innovative offerings, visit pli.edu.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute (PLI) is the premier nonprofit learning organization serving legal and allied professionals. Trusted by the majority of top law firms and corporations for its best-in-class training, PLI offers timely, accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by expert volunteer faculty. PLI also keeps the legal community informed and inspired with publications, podcasts, and video series presented by thought leaders. Recognizing the importance of pro bono service, PLI offers training to help lawyers advocate effectively for clients in need. Visit www.pli.edu to start learning today.



