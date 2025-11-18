New PLI Press Treatise Provides Overview and Guidance on Insider Trading Law

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As enforcement activity and regulatory shifts on insider trading matters continue to impact industries and the law itself, and with states and the federal government adopting additional disclosure requirements, a new book from PLI Press offers a guide for practitioners and investors to insider trading law, compliance, and enforcement.

Edited by Gene Ingoglia, a leader in insider trading law with experience both prosecuting and defending insider trading cases, Insider Trading provides practical advice and leading insight into every critical aspect of this complex and evolving area of the law. With the book’s focus on underlying legal doctrines and recent developments, readers will leave with a detailed understanding of the legal requirements imposed on investors and investment firms, traders, and corporations. The treatise outlines the elements of insider trading claims, provides a framework for constructing compliance programs, and guides readers through defending enforcement actions.



The treatise takes a multidimensional approach to insider trading law, looking at a variety of overlapping practices, including civil, criminal, transactional, bankruptcy, and regulatory. Aimed at both in-house attorneys and outside counsel, as well as investors who want to keep informed of patterns and trends in insider trading law, the treatise provides a resource on how to assist counsel in enacting insider trading compliance programs, decipher trends and patterns in insider trading enforcement, and plan defenses, assessing potential penalties and strategizing defense of civil and criminal insider trading action.

“Insider trading enforcement remains one of the most dynamic and challenging areas of securities law, and we have seen recent enforcement activity aimed at a range of industries and activities, whether it be drug trials, digital assets or professional basketball,” said Ingoglia. “This book is designed to give practitioners and investors the tools they need to navigate a shifting landscape with confidence and clarity.”



For more information and to purchase your copy, visit PLI.edu.

About the Author: Gene Ingoglia's practice focuses on criminal, civil and regulatory fraud and anti-corruption matters, as well as trial-ready civil litigation. Gene has tried more than a dozen federal criminal cases, and briefed and argued numerous appeals before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Gene has been recognized by Chambers for Litigation: White Collar Crime Government Investigations where he is described as “a strong, zealous advocate” and is known for his “sophisticated criminal defense practice.” He is a frequent contributor to publications on the subjects of insider trading and digital asset enforcement, and speaks regularly at conferences on business crime and insider trading issues. Previously, Gene was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and a member of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Unit, serving as the lead attorney in numerous federal jury trials and complex white collar investigations. Gene, as a prosecutor, tried the largest insider trading case ever charged, and as a defense attorney has defended numerous criminal and civil insider trading cases, including trials against the SEC and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute (PLI) is the premier nonprofit learning organization serving legal and allied professionals. Trusted by the majority of top law firms and corporations for its best-in-class training, PLI offers timely, accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by expert volunteer faculty. PLI also keeps the legal community informed and inspired with publications, podcasts, and video series presented by thought leaders. Recognizing the importance of pro bono service, PLI offers training to help lawyers advocate effectively for clients in need. Visit www.pli.edu to start learning today.