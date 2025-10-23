New PLI Press Treatise Provides Guidance and Considerations for Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence (AI) technologies continue to evolve and drive innovation across industries, economies, and the law itself, a new book from PLI Press explores how AI is challenging and redefining traditional intellectual property (IP) frameworks.

Artificial Intelligence & Intellectual Property, a comprehensive book authored by experienced IP, technology, and media attorneys Charley F. Brown and Lynn B. Oberlander and a team of expert contributors, provides an accessible guide to navigating the complex legal, ethical, and practical issues at the intersection of AI and IP. Covering copyright, patents, trade secrets, trademarks, data rights, publicity rights, liability, and ethical considerations, the book blends forward-looking analysis with practical insights.



Artificial Intelligence & Intellectual Property is an invaluable resource for many audiences, including IP attorneys, in-house counsel, innovators and leaders in AI-driven industries, policymakers, regulators, academics, researchers, and law students in IP and technology law. The authors explore the questions of liability for AI-driven decisions, the intersection of ethics and innovation, and the broader policy implications as governments and legal systems adapt to new technological realities. It addresses some of the most pressing questions emerging from the rapid growth of AI, including whether AI-generated works qualify for copyright protection, whether an algorithm can be considered an “inventor” under patent law, and how to safeguard massive datasets used in training AI systems.

“Our goal is to deliver holistic, multi-disciplinary coverage of AI’s impact across the entire IP spectrum. In an unsettled and fast-moving legal landscape, we want to provide practical, real-world solutions,” said Oberlander. “Stand-alone chapters allow for quick reference and deep dives into issues of the reader’s choice, so the book can be a useful resource, whether you are a general practitioner or are interested in one specialized area of IP.”

“Practitioners will gain the tools to anticipate and mitigate AI-related risks, while businesses and in-house counsel will find strategies to make informed, forward-looking decisions,” Brown said. “By offering organized, topic-by-topic coverage and explanations, readers will save time while navigating the new frontier of intellectual property in the age of artificial intelligence.”



For more information and to purchase your copy, visit PLI.edu.

About the Authors: Charley F. Brown is a partner at the national law firm Ballard Spahr LLP, where he leads the firm’s Patent Group and its Technology Industry Group. His practice focuses on the intersection of intellectual property and emerging technologies, with particular emphasis on artificial intelligence, software, and data-driven innovation. With extensive experience advising technology companies on patent strategy, open source compliance, and IP issues in complex transactions, he is a trusted advisor to in-house legal teams navigating today’s evolving innovation landscape. In his leadership roles, he has helped modernize and scale the delivery of IP legal services, aligning legal strategy with clients’ business goals.

Lynn B. Oberlander is of counsel in Ballard Spahr’s nationally recognized Media and Entertainment Law Group. She is the prior general counsel of several media companies and teaches media law, media ethics, and media dealmaking at The New School in New York City. Her practice focuses on counseling companies that employ creative professionals and the various legal challenges to the production and distribution of their work.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute (PLI) is the premier nonprofit learning organization serving legal and allied professionals. Trusted by the majority of top law firms and corporations for its best-in-class training, PLI offers timely, accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by expert volunteer faculty. PLI also keeps the legal community informed and inspired with publications, podcasts, and video series presented by thought leaders. Recognizing the importance of pro bono service, PLI offers training to help lawyers advocate effectively for clients in need. Visit www.pli.edu to start learning today.



