IDEX Biometrics ASA: Loan financing of NOK 30 million secured; proposed debt conversion; amendment of Convertible Bond

Oslo, 11 March 2025

LOAN FINANCING SECURED AND PROPOSED DEBT CONVERSION

IDEX Biometrics ASA ("IDEX" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received irrevocable undertakings from certain existing shareholders and new investors (“Lenders”) for a total loan amount of NOK 30 million (“Loans”), which Loans shall be disbursed to IDEX in one or more instalments on such date(s) as determined by IDEX’s board of directors (“Board”) in its sole discretion. The net proceeds from the Loan will be used to fund the Company's commercialization efforts in line with the new business strategy announced earlier today.

The Board will call an extraordinary general meeting in IDEX to be held on or about 11 April 2025 (the “EGM”) and propose, among other things, that the EGM resolves to (i) reduce the share capital of IDEX by decreasing the par value per existing share from NOK 0.15 per share to NOK 0.01 per share (“Share Capital Decrease”), and (ii) subject to completion of the Share Capital Decrease, approve a share capital increase in IDEX by way of conversion of the Loans to shares at a subscription price per share equal to NOK 0.01 per share (“Subscription Price”) by way of a set-off of IDEX’s debt obligation to the Lenders under the Loans against IDEX’s claim for share contribution from such Lenders (“Debt Conversion”). The Lenders have undertaken to subscribe for shares and settle the share contribution by Debt Conversion of the Loans.

EQUAL TREATMENT CONSIDERATIONS

The Board has considered the Loan and Debt Conversion in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, the rules on equal treatment under Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange's Guidelines on the rule of equal treatment, and deems that the proposed Loan and Debt Conversion is in compliance with these requirements, taking into consideration the Company's critical and imminent funding needs and the reluctance of shareholders in IDEX to further finance the former business strategy plan of the Company. As matters now stand, the Loans and Debt Conversion remain the only viable option to secure funding for continued operations of the Company. Consequently, the Board believes that the Loan and Debt Conversion are in the common interest of the Company and the shareholders of the Company, but the Board will nevertheless propose a subsequent offering, as outlined below.

SUBSEQUENT OFFERING

The Board will also propose that the EGM approves a subsequent repair offering of new shares (“Subsequent Offering”) directed towards existing shareholders in the Company as of 10 March 2025 (as registered in the VPS two trading days thereafter), who, (i) are not participating in the Loans and are not allocated new shares in the Debt Conversion, and (ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action. The Subsequent Offering remains subject to among other things (i) completion of the Debt Conversion, (ii) relevant corporate resolutions, including approval by the Board and EGM, (iii) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares being higher than the Subscription Price, and (iv) publication of the Prospectus, as approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority. The offer price in the Subsequent Offering will be equal to the Subscription Price in the Debt Conversion. Oversubscription will be permitted. The net proceeds from the Subsequent Offering will be used for the same purposes as the Loans (as stated above). The maximum amount of the Subsequent Offering would be NOK 6 million, equal to 20 percent of the Debt Conversion, and representing up to 600,000,000 new shares in the Company

PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BOND

The Company has a senior convertible bond (the “Convertible Bond”) issued by an affiliate of Heights Capital Management (“Heights”) with an outstanding principal amount of NOK 66,640,000. On 10 March 2025, the Company and Heights entered into a Commitment Letter with an accompanying term sheet for an amendment agreement whereby the terms of the Convertible Bond will be amended such that, inter alia, (i) the principal amount of the Bonds will be reduced by 25% (which would result in an aggregate principal amount under the Bonds of NOK 49,980,000), (ii) subject to the Company’s consummation of any further equity raise on market terms by no later than 31 December 2025, the principal amount of the Bonds would be reduced by a further 25% (which would result in an aggregate principal amount under the Bonds of NOK 33,320,000), (iii) the conversion period shall be the period from (and including) 1 September 2025 to (and including) the date falling two Oslo business days prior to the Final Maturity Date, provided that if, at any time the market price of the share in the Company is NOK 0.10 or more, the Bondholder shall be permitted to exercise its Conversion Rights under the Bonds for so long as such price is maintained, (iv) the conversion price is reset to be NOK 0.065 and the minimum prevailing market price is reset to be NOK 0.01, (v) any provisions under the Bonds relating to the Bondholder’s rights to exercise Amortised Payment Advancements shall not apply and will be deleted in their entirety. The amendments to the Convertible Bond will be subject to the EGM of the Company approving (i) the above-mentioned amendments to the Bond Agreement, (ii) the amendments to the Bond Agreement previously announced by the Company in September and November 2024, (iii) the Share Capital Decrease, and (iv) the Debt Conversion.

This stock exchange announcement was issued by Erling Svela, VP Finance, on 11 March 2025 at 07:26 CEST on behalf of the Company.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, + 47 91800186

Kristian Flaten, CFO, +47 95092322

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com (mailto:ir@idexbiometrics.com)

ABOUT IDEX BIOMETRICS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

