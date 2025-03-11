SunHydrogen CEO Shares Update and Scale-up Plans for 1.92 m² Hydrogen Modules

CORALVILLE, IA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dear SunHydrogen Shareholders and Supporters:

As we navigate an increasingly complex global landscape marked by economic and geopolitical uncertainties and rapid shifts in policy, we stand steadfast to our commitment. While the world experiences volatility, our mission remains unchanged: to produce renewable hydrogen for the world at an economical price.

In December 2024, we reached a significant milestone by demonstrating hydrogen production using a one-square-meter proof-of-concept prototype. This system incorporated nine 1200 cm² hydrogen modules, each housed in our proprietary enclosure and coated with our proprietary catalysts and protective layers. In January 2025, we further validated the efficiency of this prototype at the University of Tokyo.

This success sets the stage for our next ambitious goal: scaling each module from 1200 cm² to 1.92 m²—a 16-fold increase, bringing us to the size of a standard photovoltaic (PV) module. Achieving this full-module scale is significant: it represents the point at which our technology aligns with the form factor and size of conventional PV modules used in large installations. In other words, a 1.92 m² SunHydrogen module would fit seamlessly into existing large-scale PV module manufacturing processes and project designs, presenting a huge advantage for rapid, widespread adoption. Demonstrating a module of this size that meets our target performance metrics—namely strong solar-to-hydrogen efficiency, long-term stability, and low production cost—will mark a crucial breakthrough on our path to commercialization.

We acknowledge that increment in module size comes with engineering challenges, such as redesigning the housing structure, optimizing larger-scale catalyst and stabilization coating processes, and ensuring safe gas separation. We approach these challenges with a strong sense of confidence and purpose, knowing that our work is backed by substantial capital reserves, world-renowned scientists and engineers, and esteemed development partners—CTF Solar, Honda Research and Development, and COTEC. When inserted into the housing structures, these modules will be utilized in our planned 2025 proof-of-concept demonstrations.

Every week, I am asked: “Why hydrogen?” I am compelled to respond with the following:

While hydrogen is often discussed as a future transportation fuel, it already plays a pivotal role worldwide. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the United States produces daily 27.4 million kilograms of hydrogen primarily through steam methane reforming (SMR). This supplies critical industries such as petroleum refining, ammonia production, chemical manufacturing, and steelmaking.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), each kg of hydrogen produced via SMR generates an average of 9 kilograms of CO₂ - adding up to over 246 million kilograms of CO₂ released daily. The conclusion is clear: SMR is a carbon-intensive process. If renewable hydrogen can be made economically, it is clearly the better choice.

Looking ahead, Goldman Sachs has projected that hydrogen generation could become a $1 trillion-per-year market by 2050, fueled by expanding applications in heavy industry and long-distance transport. Yet SMR alone cannot meet future demand due to its high emissions, reliance on fossil fuels, and inherent infrastructure constraints. SMR operations depend on centralized plants and significant pipeline or trucking networks, however hydrogen transport and storage infrastructure in 2025 remains limited and costly. Furthermore, many parts of the world including Europe and Asia lack natural gas reserves and are significantly reliant on the import of natural gas. Again, renewable hydrogen is a more viable option.

That’s where SunHydrogen comes in. By using sunlight and water to generate hydrogen at or near the point of use, we:

Eliminate reliance on fossil feedstocks Remove the complexities of transporting hydrogen over long distances Enable scalable, modular hydrogen production

Wherever there is real estate and sun, SunHydrogen’s approach positions the entire hydrogen ecosystem for sustainable, cost-effective growth that could extend far beyond current applications.

We deeply appreciate your continued support and confidence in our mission. Together, we are shaping the future of renewable hydrogen and driving the world toward a greener, more resilient energy economy.

Sincerely,

Tim Young, CEO

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce green hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion + per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce green hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

