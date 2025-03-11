Axonius Announces Adapt Conference and Adapt In Action Roadshow

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cyber asset management that delivers visibility and actionability across all digital assets, today announced Axonius Adapt, its flagship one-day event bringing together Security, IT, and Risk professionals to discuss how to achieve cybersecurity resilience, the top industry challenges security teams are facing, and solutions to strengthen their overall security posture. The event will occur on March 20, from 9 am - 6:30 pm at Gilley's Event & Concert Venue in Dallas, TX.

“Cyber resilience is inherently a community-oriented issue, meaning that it takes open and honest discussions with one another to make it a reality,” said Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO of Axonius. “Adapt is the perfect forum to have these conversations. Bolstered by insights from some of the industry’s top security and IT executives, this event is the preeminent opportunity to discuss our industry’s top issues.”

Adapt will feature speaking sessions with several industry leaders, including:

Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO, Axonius

Robert Skinner, Retired Military & Former DISA Director/JFHQ-DODIN Commander

Ryan Knisley, Former CISO, Disney & Costco

Adam Mikeal, CISO, Texas A&M University

Matt Bunch, CISO, Tyson

Jaiman Shah, CISO, Apex Fintech Solutions

Lenny Zeltser, CISO, Axonius

Erik Nost, Sr Analyst, Security and Risk, Forrester

Kara Keene, SOAR Director, TransUnion



In addition to keynote sessions, Adapt will feature opportunities for peer to peer networking as well as a strategic look at Axonius’ vision, product roadmap, and high-impact solutions, all of which will be shared at the conference. Attendees will also attend breakout sessions to take a deeper dive into specific industry challenges and trends.

“Attendees will see Axonius as they never have before,” said Joe Diamond, Chief Marketing Office at Axonius. “We’re driving actionability for our customers by leveraging our wide breadth and depth of knowledge, strategic platform, and unified asset data model – no other company in the market can say the same. Axonius’ future is bright, and Adapt is where customers and our industry will see how we are pioneering the next stage of cyber resilience.”

Following Adapt on March 20, Axonius will be hosting Adapt in Action, a seven-city tour across the US and UK that will unite industry leaders, decision makers, and practitioners with insights, networking, and hands on demos tailored to each stop. Cities include:

San Francisco, March 27

Washington, D.C., April 2

New York City, April 8

Boston, April 10

Atlanta, April 16

London, May 15

Chicago, May 20



To register for Adapt, click here . To find your city or register for Adapt in Action, click here .

